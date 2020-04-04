Like nearly everyone else, my life has been turned upside-down by the COVID-19 epidemic. Instead of standing in front of a class, I talk into a screen like I’m ordering at a drive-thru. I fear the news, but check news sites every half-hour. I wake up worried about my parents in Detroit, where the pandemic is at its worst.
At some point unknown, the pandemic will end. There will be a vaccine or the virus will fade. We will mourn those lost and blame the political party of which we are not a part for the pandemic.
But we are likely to lose more than people; we may well lose many of those institutions that hold us together, the seams in our social fabric. The hard truth is that many churches, restaurants, clubs, newspapers and stores of all kinds will not come back when the virus is gone.
Churches are deeply challenged by this crisis. Many people give when they are present, and even a 30% drop in donations will create an existential challenge to many churches. For many places, the losses will be greater than that. Part of the problem is that churches are struggling to find a way to connect with their parishioners. Online services can be satisfying or depressing and disembodied. A few weeks ago, I bounced between several, and production values varied widely. Big churches did best, televising from their sanctuaries with aplomb. Smaller churches, the ones with fewer resources, struggled. At one, I saw the top of a minister’s head as he sat at a desk and talked. Mostly, I was seeing a sad drop-tile ceiling, stained and askew. It was like watching something die. No — it was, in fact, watching something die. That church was going to lose contact with its members; it was offering them nothing.
Because I need my office to teach remotely, I am one of the few people still working in downtown Minneapolis. It’s an odd, eerie place: utterly empty streets, vacant skyways and shuttered restaurants. My office overlooks the Target world headquarters across the street. Usually bustling, it is a lifeless husk. But Target will come back. The tragedies will be the restaurants along Nicollet, which should soon be putting their tables up outside. Some of them, locally owned, have already closed up for good. Others will inevitably follow. Street life may not recover.
The gravest threat may be to newspapers, which were already reeling due to changes in how we get information. Advertisers, a key source of revenue, are drying up. My Sunday paper, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, seemed so thin last weekend that I went back outside to see if some of it had fallen out. It hadn’t; there just were almost no advertising inserts. And at the Waco Trib, staff had already been cut, current staffers will be undergoing unpaid furloughs and the future may be all the more dire.
We can live without a newspaper (though less fully). Food is something else, and food banks across the country are pressed to serve many more people while some of their normal routes of raising money — benefit concerts and galas — are cut off. This is an existential threat to those most in need.
Even as we struggle ourselves, what can we do to keep at least some of these institutions alive?
First, we do need to spend some money if we can. Subscribe to the paper if you don’t. Send a check to Caritas, Hands of Mercy or Shepherd’s Heart food banks. Keep up with your pledge to church, even if it isn’t serving your needs right now — it needs you this time. Choose a locally owned restaurant you want to survive and order take-out food for tonight. H-E-B will be fine, but that little place you love may not.
When the virus is gone, we will face tremendous challenges as a society with a ravished economy, record unemployment and severely fractured politics. We will all be better able to face that future if the institutions where we gather, share, worship and learn are there for us.
