In recent days, two expressions of dissent against the Trump administration have come to the forefront of media attention. Seventy-five years from now, one will matter. The other will have been forgotten.
The first incident, on Friday, June 22, involved President Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Along with family members, she went out for dinner at the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, a Blue Ridge town a few hours from Washington, D.C. A few minutes into their visit, a co-owner of the restaurant asked them to leave, which they did. The owner later explained that she did this because she and her staff disagreed with the policies of the Trump administration.
The second event occurred on Tuesday, June 26. The Supreme Court of the United States announced its ruling in Trump v. Hawaii, upholding the third version of President Trump’s travel ban involving five Muslim-majority nations (Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen) as well as Venezuela and North Korea. The announcement of the outcome was a dramatic moment in the court, largely because of a passionate and eloquent dissent read from the bench by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Over time, the Red Hen incident will become a trivia question, if that. Meanwhile, the Sotomayor dissent is likely to be quoted, cited in opinions and set out as a statement of basic principles. It will still matter after Justice Sotomayor is gone. Decades out, its logic may be embraced as new law.
Why?
One reason, of course, is that Justice Sotomayor is a powerful person with an unparalleled platform from which to be heard, while the co-owner of a restaurant usually has power only within the walls of that eatery. We can’t blame the Red Hen co-owner for not writing a Supreme Court opinion.
A second and perhaps more important distinction, though, was about how each woman articulated her dissent. The restaurateur did so with simple rejection. The justice did so with a striking argument set out for the public.
Principled arguments are more enduring than slights because they invite a deeper contemplation and response. Here, for example, is part of the beginning of the Sotomayor opinion:
“The United States of America is a Nation built upon the promise of religious liberty. Our Founders honored that core promise by embedding the principle of religious neutrality in the First Amendment. The Court’s decision today fails to safeguard that fundamental principle. It leaves undisturbed a policy first advertised openly and unequivocally as a ‘total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States’ because the policy now masquerades behind a façade of national-security concerns.”
While many (including the majority on the Supreme Court) disagree with Sotomayor’s point, she moved beyond simple rejection and made her statement in dialogue with those who disagree with her. The co-owner of the Red Hen could have done the same. It’s her place, after all — she could have pulled up a chair and had a conversation.
I have taught advocacy for almost 20 years now and have had the pleasure to learn from and work with some remarkable advocates who have literally changed the world with words. Perhaps the simplest lesson I have to share is this: Simply rejecting your audience as immoral or vile rarely changes minds. If what you really want is to make things different, you have to wade in to where they are and sit with them. Doing this takes a rare and important skill: humility.
When we simply castigate those on the other side, we are likely to be applauded by those who support us. Don’t mistake that applause for progress, though. The only change you have wrought is the inflation of your own ego and perhaps your status with those around you. I know this futility; I have done this.
In the end, one of the remarkable things about law and the courts is that it is consistently humbling. There is often something — the Constitution, an opposing majority, a damning fact — that is greater than you and your best efforts. Over time, though, things sometimes change. That, too, was a part of Trump v. Hawaii in that the majority opinion finally overruled the court’s horrible 1944 decision in Korematsu v. United States, which allowed internment camps for Japanese Americans during World War II. In dissenting from the original Korematsu majority, Justice Robert Jackson argued that “if any fundamental assumption underlies our system, it is that guilt is personal and not inheritable.”
Almost 75 years later the eloquence and logic of Justice Jackson’s dissent in that case won out. And no one remembers what restaurant Franklin Roosevelt’s press secretary, Stephen Early, may have been thrown out of.