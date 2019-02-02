As we enter a new presidential election cycle, some candidates will try to engage us in talk about policy: those specific things they hope to accomplish if elected. Many voters will tune it out, choosing instead to focus on the politics of winning and the personalities or backgrounds of the candidates. That’s unfortunate. Policy matters to the lives of Americans. The impact of policy choices are often uneven — some are greatly affected, others feel no difference — but when you’re one of those facing the brunt of government policy, it can matter a lot.
This week as the temperature here in Minnesota veered well below zero, I stood in a warm room and taught my Criminal Practice students how an arrest or search warrant is usually executed in a narcotics case. Because the raid of Roger Stone’s home was in the news, interest was high.
On the white board, I diagrammed the process. First there is a staging meeting where a plan is formulated and assignments given to the team members. Often, a warrant is executed early in the morning to ensure that the target is home, asleep and unarmed. That means that the staging meeting might be held well before dawn.
Once the plan is in place, the target home is approached. Two or more team members will go to the rear and sides to create a perimeter and catch those who might try to flee. Meanwhile, a line of officers will await the word from their team leader. Once the word is given, the door will be knocked in with a battering ram. With the door flapping on its hinges, the person with the ram will step aside, and the officer “on point” will go in first, often armed with a shotgun. If there is a dog, they will usually shoot the dog; there is no time to assess the dangerousness or breed. Team members will fan out and secure the premises.
As they encounter people in the house, the agents will often incapacitate them by taking them forcibly to the floor and restraining their hands behind their backs with zip-ties or handcuffs. Children will be identified and removed from the area of conflict if possible. The whole thing is loud and violent. Those in the house — especially children — are often traumatized by the experience.
Sometimes it is the wrong house. Sometimes the search turns up no evidence. Most often, though, it is the right house and the target of an arrest warrant or valuable evidence is seized. Even then, though, the trauma to others who are there can be significant: Imagine being the child who saw her dog killed with a shotgun blast and her mother on the ground with a knee in her back before being scooped up by an armed man in tactical gear.
In my field, when we have seemingly dry discussions of narcotics policy and what works to reduce the dangers of drug trafficking, the reality is that we are talking about thousands of outcomes like those raids, and the tens of thousands — guilty and innocent — who are affected. We have data and political philosophy and our own experiences to bring to the table, but on the other side are the real lives of people.
The recent government shutdown bore the same message. It was a policy dispute over border security that created the shutdown. That policy dispute itself, of course, has very real consequences for both citizens and immigrants who are not citizens. The shutdown, too, left most of the country barely affected and a smaller group (especially government employees and contractors) deeply and sometimes tragically derailed from their normal lives.
As 2020 approaches, our discussions on local and national races need to extend beyond who is from which party, who is “tough” or “empathetic,” and who is winning the horse race of the election. We tune out policy at our own risk. Sure, it’s not your house that is being raided, or your job that is furloughed, or your life that is changed by immigration policy. Not yet, anyways. In the end, though, if government has any importance, it is through the policies it enacts, not the personality it exudes. As voters, we need to recognize that truth,