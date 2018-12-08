There was a time that four issues largely defined the agendas of many prominent Republicans: A concern about national debt, a belief in a strong American presence on the world stage, the value of “free markets and free people” and a certain moralism built on personal accountability. In the Trump era, all four have been abandoned by the Republican Party. Any challenger, Republican or Democrat, who picks up these four gold coins will do well with a broad swath of those moderate voters who so often decide elections. They will also make our country a better place.
That challenger could be a Republican primary challenger to Trump, such as John Kasich, or a moderate Democrat willing to talk about things beyond the admittedly important issue of health care.
The national debt is the most important issue no one is talking about. Right now, the U.S. economy generates about $21 trillion in activity a year. At the same time, our government’s debt to the public and intra-government debt is about the same: $21 trillion. That’s not healthy. Traditionally, the burden of debt was something Republicans cared about, even if they didn’t always do much about it when actually in office. As deficits alone will soon exceed $1 trillion annually, the topic is rarely mentioned.
This may be the Trump administration’s most vulnerable weakness; it cuts against his persona as a successful businessman and offends common-sense voters.
The second issue — a strong foreign policy — is also a surprising vulnerability for a Republican president. While President Trump often tweets about “our great vets” and military spending, few would argue that U.S. presence as a force for good in the world is ascending. The slogan “America First” expresses a disdain for the broader world, and Trump has failed to make a mark at international events other than for boorish behavior. His unwillingness to actively address Russian meddling in Ukraine and in our own elections is a particularly striking break from a Republican Party which (properly) stood in thrall when Ronald Reagan appeared before a crowd at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in 1987 and demanded: “Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
Not many Americans, even among his base, share President Trump’s affection for the Putin regime.
And then there’s the issue of free markets. On Sept. 5, the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed from a “senior official in the Trump administration.” In that scathing critique, the author wrote bluntly that “Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people.”
For young conservatives, especially, the lure of conservatism lies in that mantra. How can one not be for free minds, free markets and free people? Arguably, though, Trump seems uncomfortable with a free press, and inarguably he has decayed free markets through tariffs and other trade restrictions. While opposition to free trade has been at the heart of his populist message, he is veering from a policy framework that has historically been popular across party lines — particularly with well-educated moderates most alienated by Trump.
Finally, we come to what some people care about most: the moral standing of the presidency. In the wake of the impeachment of Bill Clinton, Republicans made the personal morality of the president an issue. Though Trump has succeeded politically even while facing significant charges regarding his moral failings, there remains a sliver of Republicans alienated by it who long for a president who does not present constant fodder for scandal.
These issues present an opportunity to Republicans as well as Democrats. A primary challenger to Trump could embrace some of the Trump legacy while rejecting the scandals, the rejection of free markets, the coziness with Russia and the nonchalance about debt.
Given the loyalty of the Trump base, the bigger opportunity may be for a moderate Democrat such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Beating Trump will require doing what Democrats did in the midterms: motivating swing voters, particularly in the swath of America between Pennsylvania and the Dakotas. Embracing these four issues Trump has abandoned will go a long way toward accomplishing that in a national election. The challenge for a moderate, of course, is convincing primary voters to reject those further left who may appear to offer a more compelling repudiation of Trump.
In the end, America will be better off if either party (or both) chooses to champion these goals. We all will suffer from the sprawling national debt in measurable ways. We suffer less obviously from the decline in American leadership on the world stage, decline in free trade and abandonment of personal accountability. It’s hard to describe all this in a tweet, of course, but perhaps it’s also time for a national discussion that occurs in complete sentences.