Is there anyone who possesses a modicum of common sense who does not believe our federal government spends a vast amount of money? So much money that the amounts are mind-boggling? With a national debt of more than $20 trillion, we are in danger of becoming a bankrupt nation. Many of us who paid our way and have not incurred a burden of bad debt believe an intervention of sorts is overdue.
Interventions have become fairly commonplace in recent years. Many of us know of some acquaintance or relative whom concerned folks have confronted regarding addictive behavior. Any intervention should be done in a way that lets the targeted person know those of us intervening really do care for him or her as a person — and that the intervention is being done with sincere concern for his or her well-being.
And so I call for an intervention for Uncle Sam, symbolic embodiment of the United States of America. Uncle Sam has been engaging in a destructive addiction for years. He has an addiction to spending — not just what he takes in revenue but all he can borrow from every source from which he can possibly borrow. Upon receipt of this revenue, Uncle Sam spends and too often squanders at home and around the globe, distributing billions of dollars to the undeserving and the questionable. The annual shortfall is set to grow to a trillion bucks next year, two years earlier than previously estimated.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office last week served up sobering news about our cherished uncle. It reports the federal budget deficit will be $960 billion in 2019 and will average $1.2 trillion between 2020 and 2029. Part of the blame goes to the tax cuts of late 2017, which whatever else didn’t quite pay for themselves. Part of the blame goes to that recent budget deal crafted in part by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that allowed Republicans to let costs ride in defense spending and allowed Democrats to let costs ride with domestic programs.
“The recent budget deal was a budget buster, and now we have further proof,” Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget president Maya MacGuineas said. “Both parties took an already unsustainable situation and made it much worse. Debt is now going to grow to almost the size of the economy within the decade. If Congress keeps extending tax cuts, debt will likely exceed the size of the economy within the decade. Between the budget deal, the tax cuts and other recent unpaid-for legislation, policymakers have roughly doubled near-term deficits over just the past few years. Shame on them for not instead reducing projected debt to give us more room to fight the next recession and manage the aging of the population. As these new numbers come out, let’s hope at least the same lawmakers who voted for these reckless policies spare us the act of pretending they’re shocked and surprised by the dangerous path we are now on.”
Uncle Sam, you must stop. Enough is enough. You have exhausted your entire family’s ability to fund your addiction. We cannot pay for all the things you want to spend trillions on. While we know that a sizeable number of family members do not agree, partially because they are regular recipients of your largess, the rest of us feel we must put a stop to this madness. For instance, you cannot be “sugar daddy” to the world, shoveling billions of dollars overseas, much of it openly and blatantly misappropriated by leaders of those receiving countries. You cannot continue on a path in this country where more than half of the people do not produce at all (other than dependents) but expect to live the same sort of lifestyle as those who are productive. To put this in East Texas vernacular, a hunting dog can hunt with a few ticks on board, but if you put 35 pounds of ticks on a 60-pound hound, he won’t hunt very well or very long.
What prompts this overpowering compulsion is most likely a very complex series of things. One prevailing reason is you feel this extravagance results in securing influence. In some ways, it does. You have bought cooperation of a sort from many countries around the world. But you don’t buy love and admiration. You don’t buy respect. If anything, you foster more animosity and jealousy by giving the perception you have so much money that you can ignore the waste that they know and that you know exists in this “benevolence.” Uncle Sam, you cannot afford to do this.
At times, it seems that you encourage people not to be productive by rewarding non-productive behavior. You hand out grants, entitlements and loans that are never paid back. You offer a litany of other money-eating projects that you do not have the money to do. You fund all kinds of projects in the name of research and education. Some have merit. Many do not. Some are outrageous and can only be understood as a reward to some person or entity that may help spread influence. Many grants to university professors fit this category. You do not have the money to fund spurious research. Your family cannot afford this.
Uncle Sam, we love you, but this is a stern warning to you and to those of the family currently acting to guide your direction. It’s a warning some of us made when President Obama was in office and, in the name of consistency, we now level with President Trump in office. If you and they do not change direction, and change drastically, there will be an intervention. If you persist in the insanity of this wasteful spending, the majority of your family will one day insist that an intervention take place where we will elect other family members who will force a reduction of your wasteful spending. You absolutely must change this destructive behavior.