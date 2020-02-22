After reading a fanciful account by my Trib Board of Contributors colleagues David Gallagher and David Schleicher regarding how celebratory our polarized world will be when (if?) President Trump loses to the Democrats in November 2020, I thought a more grounded rejoinder was appropriate. After all, fair play is fair play, right?
Imagine, then, the uproar from his foes when Donald J. Trump is declared the winner on Nov. 3. And by Inauguration Day 2021, it has become a reality that Trump has been elected by a landslide and will preside over the very economy that flourished during his first four years in office. The border wall is still being built and illegal entries into our country have dwindled.
The Bloomberg-Clinton ticket has exhausted all remedies to nationwide electoral loss in the federal court system, losing some appeals to the Supreme Court by a vote of 8 to 1. Other opponents from the never-Trump crowd have awakened to the reality that remaining Democrats in Congress stand a real chance of losing their seats in 2022 if they don’t start trying to work with Trump and the Republicans to actually get some things done. Their constituents in home districts demand positive action, not constant resistance to everything the president tries to do.
Several other issues came into prominence due to the election. In the down-ballot races, 100% of those candidates (Republicans and one lone Democrat) who had term limits in their platforms were elected, even from districts considered challenging in terms of gerrymandering and partisan proclivities. And both political parties lost incumbents.
Candidates pushing for increased benefits for themselves and their cohorts faced serious primary challenges; several lost positions. The electorate spoke clearly on Nov. 3. They want representation of the people, not more benefits for what they consider an overprivileged group of do-nothings.
And the new speaker of the House has extended an olive branch to the Democrats, who have been busy trying to find a way to turn the party back toward center-left rather than on the proverbial flag pole in left field. The new speaker’s outreach may prove easier considering a couple of the members of The Squad are no longer in Congress. Remaining members have been uncharacteristically quiet.
Respect for the U.S. Constitution has been restored. After the anticipated addition of primarily strict constructionist judges during the next four years in addition to those already approved in the past four years, the federal judiciary will again become arbiters of legal disagreements, not unelected makers of law.
The tough sanctions on Iran, North Korea, China and, yes, even Russia have been working and a number of summits have been requested by their leaders after seeing Trump’s reelection. The attempts by those entities to influence our election failed and it appears that some ground in terms of diplomacy, world peace and national security may well be gained in the near future.
The president is preparing his State of the Union message, as constitutionally required. Our country expects the traditional introduction of the president by the House speaker will be given and the speech transcript will not be torn to shreds in a burst of cheap theatrics behind his back.
Hope is alive that our political leaders will work together to solve some of the many problems we face. We can hope for comprehensive immigration reform, improved health-care access (particularly regarding prescription costs, a Trump priority benefiting everyday Americans) and fraud reduction in all areas of our government.
Our country is the greatest in the world, but that status has been threatened through years of both parties collapsing into political posturing and cheap shots. Perhaps this bracing if reassuring election has awakened enough of those individuals representing us that some things are actually accomplished. President Trump, after all, has his legacy to think about, one that looks beyond a supercharged economy and a global frontier ripe for fair and free trade. Let us more forward.
