It seems that every time I read the newspaper, watch TV or listen to the radio, I encounter bitter diatribe that exaggerates the political divide that currently exists in our country. Yes, I said the political divide, because I do not believe it is as endemic as it is made to appear.
It seems that many of the media, rather than simply reporting the news, are intent on pouring an accelerant on the political fires that are burning. The cycle seems to be endless, and there are plenty of participants in the political arena as well.
Is this rhetoric based on carefully researched facts before it hits media outlets, including those social media that most of us read on various electronic devices? The answer to that is an emphatic NO. There seem to be few true national news media correspondents. It is almost like a majority want the title of news reporter but actually act as opinion editors, adding their own personal views to what is reported.
I get it that TV and radio, and the various social media, in the current day depend on polls to determine whose ratings are the best, thus inviting sensationalism rather than providing the pure unvarnished truth. In my opinion (and, yes, I am an opinion writer here at the Trib), this has gone far too far.
In the past few months, we have witnessed the passing of two prominent political figures: U.S. Sen. John McCain and former President George H.W. Bush. Both were giants of the political arena; both gave many years of public service to the country. Both were deserving of the pomp and splendor that surrounded their memorials.
What was not deserved was the incessant efforts of media, political figures and even cartoonists to hijack those memorials as yet another avenue of criticism of our current president.
I saw and heard numerous vintage audio and video clips from those same political and media figures, aired during previous presidential primaries, in stunning contrast to remarks they now made regarding these two giants. Now I know the political arena is somewhat like the old professional wrestling programs on TV in that hype and exaggeration rule. However, phoniness is phoniness, wherever it appears, and I am offended that the solemn events of their memorials were used as vehicles for phony comments to denigrate our president.
From all of my conversations with a number of folks, including friends and strangers, I believe that I am not alone in this. I do believe that the oft-mentioned “silent majority” will, at some point soon, flex our muscles and demand a change. The rhetoric must tone down if there is ever to be any chance to bridge the cracks in the structure of our country.
Is our president quick on the trigger on Twitter, etc.? Obviously he is. Should he be more deliberate in what enters the social media? Certainly he should. However, it should be kept in mind that he is a counter-puncher, and he will respond when attacked. That happens to be one of the qualities that got him elected president of the United States.