I am somewhat conflicted about news regarding the 14th Amendment to our Constitution. It was ratified on July 28, 1868, and was obviously enacted to provide for the citizenship of slaves and their children. Since then it has somehow evolved into a “magic wand” for citizenship for thousands, if not millions, of the children of illegal immigrants. That issue is approaching a boiling point due to “caravans” headed toward our borders.
This creates a thorny problem for our country and its leadership. If these people are successful in reaching our country, this “wave” is likely to become a tsunami of people from the world over and would wreak absolute havoc on the orderly processing of immigrants who obeyed our rules to apply for entry.
Let’s go back in history to the time the 14th Amendment was put into place. Our country was growing by leaps and bounds, with real estate aplenty for settlement. (We won’t go into the issues regarding the Native American population at this time.) We needed a huge influx of immigrants to build this country’s roads, railroads, factories, farms. There was no real issue regarding the numbers of people coming into this country. Sure, prejudice flourished, not only toward the former slave population but notably toward the Chinese and the Irish (my ancestors). But they were not taking away jobs from others — there was plenty of work for all.
Let’s come back to present day. Our country is $20-plus trillion in debt and will surely be overwhelmed by a burgeoning burden to care for the most needy of our citizen population. Our capacity to provide monies for this task is finite. There is no unlimited pile of dollars to do so. We have approximately 40,000 veterans who are homeless and receiving little help at all. Sad stories abound regarding many of our needy population within the citizenry of this country. We simply cannot survive as a country if we do not control our borders. It has been said many times that, without a border, there can be no country.
I applaud President Trump for having the courage to bring this issue to a head. I do not believe it comes from any racist intent. I do think it comes from rational thought and represents a common-sense response to the problem of myriads of people violating our law by illegally entering our country. Without this “birthright” loophole, it might be possible to enact common-sense legislation regarding immigration. So, whether by executive order (with the certainty of judicial review), congressional action or by replacing the 14th Amendment with a new one addressing the issue, I am ready for this to be settled. The results on Nov. 6 will offer a good indication of what may happen.