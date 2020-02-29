“Rhetoric is a poor substitute for action, and we have trusted only to rhetoric. If we are really to be a great nation, we must not merely talk; we must act big.” So said Theodore Roosevelt.
The rhetoric of prayer has become a problem. No one knows this better than a clergy person who uses the language of prayer often within her vocational life. “I’m praying for you.” “You are in my prayers.” “Our church has you on our prayer list.” To be sure, good intentions bolster these phrases. Yet I am increasingly bothered by my use of them. What do I mean to convey in these phrases? I mean to express care, concern and hope, but then why not just say “I care for you!”? There’s something extra about the language of prayer. It means to convey something more about God, transcendence and divine power.
With increasing frequency, I wonder about my language of prayer. Perhaps it sounds as if I intend to place a Post-It note on God’s desk to keep God mindful of “things to do.” At other times, I wonder if my language about prayer suggests that I intend to contract with God for services to be rendered for the remodel or restoration of a circumstance. Beyond that, there are rare moments, in desperation, when my language about prayer implies there may be an escape hatch away from suffering or mortality.
Of course, I do not believe God needs reminding, a honey-do list or bargaining. So what is my language of prayer about? Under self-reflection, I find my beliefs incongruent with my language. This surely can’t have a good outcome regarding my behavior.
Rhetoric of prayer has become a problem. Perhaps I am not the only one to feel incongruence. Language is difficult to manage. Idly engaged, language becomes rhetoric and rhetoric in turn can become propaganda. In such a trajectory we move from genuine sentiment to saying what we think others want to hear. This is dangerous for us and all within our sphere of influence. After all, herd mentality in our species can work itself out for good or ill. The recent arguments between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the matter of prayer revealed the difficulty of getting to true intent when one is dealing in rhetoric. As human beings, language is a unique privilege and burden. Each of us has the challenge to take the language that we know and refine it because language shapes our will and the will of others.
To expand on Teddy Roosevelt’s point, language prepares and mobilizes the will for action. Prayer, in the first instance, is likely not something we do to affect/please God but something we do to mobilize our will and the will of our communities to take real action in the world. And not just any action but action honoring the potential strength and endurance of those among us.
We all feel the power of prayer when we receive the loving action of another person who with care, hope and concern reaches in our direction. The rhetoric of prayer is dissolved by prayer as catalyst. People show up for us in big and small ways. They make an appropriate difference in our lives. The language of prayer takes its most excellent and refined form through action. We know we have honored the intent of our own prayers when we have moved from thought to action on an issue or social dilemma. In those moments we can sense what Jesus meant when he encouraged people to not “heap up empty phrases for others to hear.”
What then can we say of prayer? What place does it hold in religious life, public and private? Some say prayer is a form of mindfulness relieving our personal burdens. Others say prayer is a humble way to submit to God. Still others say prayer and the language within prayer have the potential to call them forward to actually right matters in relationships, work and the world spinning about us. Wherever we are in our assessment, the rhetoric of prayer can too quickly become propaganda deployed by those within the church habit and those outside of the habit of organized religion.
Perhaps recovery of real prayer is possible. Is it possible to speak less of prayer and let our actions reveal our private or prayerful states? Is it possible to imagine prayer is more transformative for the human being than seeking to lobby the divine? When we pray, each in our own way, can we allow ourselves to pray beyond preferential outcomes? Instead of praying for the familiar past, can the language of prayer prioritize our genuine exploration of possibilities within self, others and the world? Can prayer catalyze our particular power into the matrix of divine energy and hope? In Thessalonians, Paul encouraged us to pray without ceasing. Surely unceasing prayer flows, rejoicing in loving action toward a weary world! May such a flow dissolve the problem of rhetoric and propaganda, restoring prayer to its potency and power!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.