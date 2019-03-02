Today is when many Christian churches celebrate Transfiguration Sunday. The transfiguration narrative illustrates Jesus on a mountaintop with Peter, James and John in order to pray. In the midst of prayer, the disciples have a vision of Jesus with Moses and Elijah in conversation. The glory of the trio and perhaps the oxygen levels on the mountain compel Peter to find a way to make the experience last. He contemplates building booths or shelters so they can remain high up, above it all.
It’s not to be. At the conclusion of this dazzling and glowing experience, the text finds Jesus commanding them to keep the glory quiet. Then he and the disciples descend from the heights to engage community and contribute to strengthening and healing individuals. Power is not conserved but rather dispersed.
Power is a serious issue for the church. It’s not just our Roman Catholic or Southern Baptist brothers and sisters who struggle with this. It’s all of us. Whenever an institution seeks to mediate the divine, issues of power arise. Satan may be a convenient scapegoat when things go wrong, but it’s not tenable for all of us. Real dilemma: How does the church steward its power as it guides, instructs and affects people’s lives?
Before we can answer that question, we in the church must examine our definition of power. It derives from how we imagine God. In the church we use words like “almighty,” “sovereign Lord” and “all-powerful” when describing God. These imply a coercive and autocratic power. It’s a marvel we still use these politically charged words when our American political arrangement is intentionally distinct from autocracy and lordship. These descriptors imply a god in charge, often secretly so, as we struggle to understand outcomes of violence, discrimination and neglect.
When these descriptors of autocracy and secrecy are applied to God and spoken again and again through worship and prayer, they can have a profound effect upon our psyche. There are significant ways in rhetoric and doctrine by which the church has tried to retain its mountaintop ideal of God as secretly in charge. We in the church have sometimes been infected by concepts of power that are neither biblical nor communal. It affects our behavior and destroys our best practices.
The Bible is the primary way that we Christians declare to know anything about God. The Bible itself is often cheaply quoted on matters of God’s power. Perhaps you have heard it said that the God of the Old Testament is wrathful and vengeful. You may also have heard that the God of the New Testament is loving and redemptive. All this is a gross simplification.
Across the board, the more biblical representation of God’s power is as relational, not dictatorial. Through the Hebrew scriptures and New Testament, God is responsive to God’s people. When people struggle with understanding and perception, God leans in through kings and prophets who in their own imperfect way bridge the gap. And there is learning for everyone — people, prophet, leader and God.
The more biblical representation of God’s power is as persuasive, not coercive. God provides leadership that helps people move forward step by step. Gospel accounts reveal a divine attentiveness that “checks in” with people’s experience to guide and instruct.
The biblical witness is replete with frustration and anger to be sure. But mostly there is attentive love that courts people to their most robust future in community.
What would it be if the church allowed its understanding of God’s power to be similarly transfigured? What would it be if we were no longer the gatekeepers for an autocratic and despotic understanding of God? What would it be if we became stewards of and shepherds for God, who longs to be in relationship and to persuade us to our best selves and lives? This God, imagined from the authority of our texts, is not interested in building shelters on some steep mountain. This is the God who says, “Oh! So you are inspired, are you? Let’s get busy among all the people in indiscriminate ways. So many opportunities for healing and redemption exist in the world. Let’s start at the base of our mountaintop experience.”
The work of religious folk is not to “do church” but to practice theology in mind and daily living. May we welcome a theological transfiguration of outmoded understandings of God so we may better conduct the important business of being God’s church.