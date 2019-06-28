There is no shortage of summer camps in Waco for children. Baylor University, the city, the Creative Arts program and local library all offer their versions. And, of course, there are summer camps and Vacation Bible Schools hosted by local churches. Many people say: “There are enough Vacation Bible Schools to keep children busy each and every week of the summer!”
They’re not wrong! Countless churches throughout our city give their all to such efforts. Congregations and their staffs invest in curriculum, recruit volunteers, prepare their buildings and carry a hopefulness about forging new relationships. Every church in town is aware that they will host many children who already have a church home. Yet we continue to open our doors and old school evangelism gives way to hospitality.
Every church I know seeks to give the children something new to experience in their Vacation Bible School. All churches, it seems to me, hope to get to know the children uniquely and distinctly as children of God. All churches who offer a VBS or summer camp labor to open their doors to be of service because Jesus served others. Even though I know this, too often I slip into a competitive mindset when I think about what other churches offer throughout the long summer. This competitive mindset can really mess with the joy and abundance all around us.
Turns out I needed a little time to relax my competitive mind and find the right spirit for all this summer effort. This year First Presbyterian enjoyed running a prototype of a new summer camp. The curriculum was created by one of our members, Lesley McAllister, and our director of Christian education, Kathryn Delk. They appropriated some of the essentials of yoga with the fundamentals of our Christian tradition. This Body, Mind, Soul Summer Camp was a chance for us to shift from a high-energy camp to a contemplative model that was still full of fun and creativity. We served healthy foods and enjoyed hallways decorated with reflective light. Our children walked a labyrinth and practiced what it was to think about certain life questions as they did so. Crafts and music were organized to facilitate a body/mind connection and help our children negotiate an increasingly anxious world.
Midweek I slipped into the yoga workshop of our summer camp. There I sat among the children on my own yoga mat. I heard our instructor, Lesley, tell the story of Noah’s Ark and its truth that God seeks to gather us all in as we travel together through life’s turbulence. After sharing the story, she took us through a series of poses as we imagined we were different kinds of creatures bound for the ark. The room was appropriately focused as each child, teen and adult found the playful postures. Everyone displayed different capacities of strength. Everyone was working together even though they were on their individual mats.
In the wake of that simple class session, my awareness was heightened. It came to me what a privilege it is to be alongside other congregations as we work through the summer months to provide care to children and families. Each congregation gathers a portion of God’s family into their ark for a week. Every hosting congregation allows those children to rock their “ark” and congregational world with joy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s exhausting. Even as every congregation is positioned on its own proverbial mats, properties and theologies, we are all working together, traveling into the divine mystery that hosts all our efforts. I find I am grateful beyond the competitive feelings that can plague pastors.
Even as our camp at First Presbyterian concluded, I remain on the lookout for VBS signs throughout the neighborhoods I travel. As I catch sight of them, my thoughts ascend like a prayer for all the work that other congregations do to open their doors with joy and brace for the onslaught!
If you get the chance, whatever your age or stage of life, perhaps you will find time to thank the churches where your children, grandchildren or neighborhood children have attended VBS or summer camps. These congregations work tirelessly to honor the challenges of family life and extend hospitality, which is the essential value of all religions. For our part, we are so grateful for your children and the hard work that your families are doing throughout the year. It’s good to be a part of God’s rocking ark each and every summer in Waco.