For years adults have expressed concern about the younger generation’s overinflated sense of entitlement, which has led many to have great angst about what this means for the future of our country. A sense of entitlement, however, isn’t an affliction infecting only the young. Entitlement is defined as, “The belief that one is inherently deserving of privileges or special treatment.” The belief that one is “entitled” is not limited by age, race, religion, gender or socioeconomic level. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly shed harsh light on this truth.
Clearly spring breakers refusing to leave the beaches of Florida and Georgia feel a sense of entitlement. But so do the people hoarding toilet paper; the adult faith “leaders” who endanger their members by refusing to cancel face-to-face worship services; the middle-aged friends who continue to gather for their weekly card game; as well as the senior citizens in retirement communities refusing to give up their regularly scheduled dances.
While there are countless examples of Americans’ selfishness, sense of entitlement and belief that “the rules don’t apply to me” during this pandemic, there are, fortunately, far more stories of Americans displaying a sense of responsibility, duty, purpose, charity and servanthood.
- The conscientious college student attending multiple three-hour-long online lectures.
- The dedicated young health-care worker who, when told she might be required to stay 24/7 in the retirement community where she’s employed, said she’d do whatever it takes to keep her patients safe and healthy.
- The happily engaged couple graciously willing to be married in front of a small gathering of family rather than having the big wedding they’d been planning and dreaming about for months.
- The righteous faith leaders learning new ways in which to worship with their members from afar, knowing that God is surely present in all spaces.
- The active older adult willing to shelter in place, not only to protect herself but to lessen the potential burden on health-care workers.
- The honorable mayor who makes difficult and often unpopular decisions in order to flatten “the curve.”
- And last, but certainly not least, the exemplary employee who texted his employer, a small-business owner, with this message: “Today, all of my wife’s brothers and sisters lost at least one family member’s income. I am thankful for my job and I work hard and smart. Thank you and your family for allowing me to do what I do.”
These examples of selflessness are personal stories with which I have firsthand knowledge. I’m sure everyone reading this column could share similar stories about family and friends.
It’s my hope and prayer that all Americans reflect deeply on our own varying sense of entitlement during this unprecedented time and realize it’s not about me, rather it’s about us, and all of us will be required to make sacrifices. Perhaps this will lead to a better America when we’re on the other side.
