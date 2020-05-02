America is a land of pioneers. During this rapidly unfolding COVID-19 crisis, I’m reminded that we are all, literally or figuratively, descendants of pioneer stock.
Pioneers get things done. By personal choice, pioneers are builders and innovators.
We all hope and pray that breakthrough innovations will come from the pioneering work of medical scientists’ research labs, here at home and around the world. The worldwide pandemic calls powerfully for a truly global commitment to identify the best preventive measures for us all — and the most promising cures for those who have fallen ill.
Not long ago, I visited with an engineering pioneer who is doing breathtakingly impressive work on drone technology. He hails from India where he had done his undergraduate work prior to arriving in the United States for graduate work. I asked this world-renowned expert about his decision to carry out his research here. His answer: “In America, you are free to innovate.”
These random reflections have frequently come to mind during our surreal shelter-in-place era. Then, seemingly unrelated to what’s happening all around us, word came that my distant cousin, Waco’s own Kent Starr, had passed from this life.
Pioneers. The Starrs of East Texas, from whom Kent Taylor Starr sprang, are descendants of a Texas pioneer who migrated in 1848 to the Lone Star State from Illinois. John Starr came not for fame or fortune but by virtue of the precarious health of one of his children. And so, John and his talented wife, Susanna Parker Starr (aunt of Cynthia Ann Parker of Comanche legend and lore), embraced the slogan: “Gone to Texas.”
The adventurous couple settled in East Texas just south of Palestine, outside the fledging village of Elkhart. It was in a rustic pioneer home that Waco’s future civic leader, Kent Starr, spent his early childhood. Born in Chicago to a Texas-native father (then serving in the Marine Corps) and a beautiful actress mother who hailed from the Land of Lincoln, the 2-year-old future Wacoan spent a happy boyhood on the pioneer acreage of Starr Hill.
There, in a harbinger of days to come, Kent’s “Semper Fi” father worked dutifully at the family dairy. Father, son and grandson worked long, hard hours milking cows under the shelter of Starr Hill’s piney woods. Happily for our community, the struggling dairy didn’t lend itself to financially supporting two generations under the same roof; one hundred miles to the west of Starr Hill beckoned Waco, a post-war boomtown.
As a newly settled Wacoan, Kent Starr thus joined a generations-rich American saga, itself captured beautifully in David McCullough’s book, “Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West,” about Revolutionary War veterans bound for the banks of the Ohio. Echoes of Horace Greeley’s advice, “Go west, young man,” may have been ringing in Starr family ears as they decided on their bold move west to the banks of the Brazos.
Here, in modern pioneer ways, Kent met his extraordinary future wife, Suzanne (both were 14 when they began dating), and, after an outstanding period in both the classroom and on the gridiron at Baylor University, he made his way to success as a dentist with his two sons, Martin and Taylor, eventually joining him in practice.
With the stirring can-do philosophy of pioneer descendants, Kent and Suzanne made their lives here and helped build the sweet ethos of this glorious community, which graciously adopted Alice and me 10 years ago.
During his life, Kent taught us much. He taught us how to live greatly, to commit oneself not only to one’s profession but to family, church and community. His simple admonition to son — “Taylor, just do the right thing” — are words for us all to live by.
Yes, in Kent’s story, there’s the element of “undaunted courage,” as we rightly expect of pioneer stock. Saving young Taylor’s life from the rapid current of a Colorado River allowed father and son, in the fullness of time, to work together professionally. For his part, younger son Martin presciently announced at the tender age of 3 that when he grew up he was going to be a dentist working alongside his daddy. Like father, like son.
And so it came to pass. “We were equals and friends as colleagues,” reflects Taylor, “yet he was still our dad.”
Successful pioneers are wise. To the 12-year-old Martin, destined to be (unfairly) benched on his Little League All-Star team, Kent was reassuring: “Martin, you’re by far the best catcher on the team. Just give it your best.” Good things did indeed soon happen on the baseball diamond, just as Kent’s grit and determination came to the fore at Floyd Casey Stadium: Martin quickly became the starting catcher.
In his wonderful book, David McCullough reports that the brave pioneers of yesteryear invariably carried Bibles with them on their westward journeys to new lands and new lives. Most families also had a volume or two of Shakespeare alongside: harbingers of Abraham Lincoln’s prairie experience farther west.
The Bible loomed large in Kent and Suzanne’s home, a refuge from the storms of life for their four children. There, the abiding Christian values of generosity of spirit, unfailing encouragement, unconditional love and trying “to do the right thing” flourished day after day. In his leadership at First Baptist Church, his commitment to the Waco community, his abiding love for Baylor and his deep devotion to family, Kent Taylor Starr proved a magnificent example of Texan — and American — pioneers.
And if he leaves a legacy beyond his civic and familial regard and the more complete smiles radiating among his friends, neighbors and patients, it’s in this worthy advice for us all: “What does it cost you to do the right thing?”
Wacoans and Baylor Bears are all the better for his life’s admirably laudable pilgrimage.
