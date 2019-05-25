In our time of deep division in this sweet land of liberty, an unexpected issue in Congress came to public light last week. Back in late February, House subcommittee chair, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), administered the obligatory oath to three witnesses but omitted the traditional concluding words: “So help me God.” The Chair’s omission did not go unnoticed, triggering a short but lively debate over this ancient custom in the administration of oaths in the English-speaking world. All this more recently entered the broader media world with The New York Times effectively breaking the story earlier this month.
What to make of this? At one level, the justification for the novel omission was grounded in the critically important text of America’s Constitution forbidding the imposition of religious tests. That was the specific constitutional provision advanced by Rep. Gerald Nadler (D-N.Y.), who also happens to chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
But literally for two centuries-plus, the traditional oath has been administered in legislative bodies and courts across the land consistent with a traditional understanding of the Clause, which lives comfortably alongside the Oath Clauses of Article II, section 1, cl. 8, and Article VI, cl. 3 . Under the express terms of the Oath Clauses, a conscientious objector can decline to give an oath at all but simply “affirm” the truth of what he or she is about to say. The original idea was to exempt conscientious Quakers from performing a testimonial act — swearing on oath — that violated the strictures of Matthew 5:33-34: “But I tell you, do not swear an oath at all...either by heaven... or by the earth.”
Accommodation of conscientiously held objections to religious-based expressions or statements of belief is as old as the republic itself. Individuals of goodwill enthusiastically rally to the defense of those who cannot, in conscience, participate in such ceremonial or civic activities. Even during the Revolution, the break-away colonies freely accepted the rationale: “I cannot in conscience take up arms, even in defense of my country.” This is part of the goodness of America, which at its best protects the dignity of conscience of all people.
Consider the bravery of two young sisters, Marie and Gathie Barnett, devout Jehovah’s Witnesses, who refused on grounds of faith to participate in an obligatory flag salute ceremony in their West Virginia schoolroom. This was at the height of World War II. Yet, in a mighty blow for American liberty, the Supreme Court, speaking through the eloquent voice of Justice Robert Jackson, upheld individual freedom of conscience with these iconic words: “If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion...”
So, what to do with the obligatory witness oath or affirmation? The Constitution’s answer: Allow the person of conscience freely to opt out. The great “Thou shalt not” of American constitutional law is this: “Don’t coerce. Instead, accommodate.”
The Supreme Court has made this anti-coercion point in numerous contexts, including the well-known Miranda warnings to prevent the subtle (or not so subtle) coercion found in the setting of police interrogation. But the non-coercion principle is most at home in the arena of the sensitive crossroads of religion and politics. As a fundamental liberty, we are free to believe or not to believe. At the same time, the nation is at liberty to remember its own culture and traditions, and to honor those traditions. Even our coins and dollar bills contain the national motto: “In God we trust.”
Indeed, in the very First Congress no lesser friend of freedom than James Madison served as a key committee member to choose a chaplain, compensated with taxpayer funds, to open the daily legislative proceedings with prayer. Only in the 1980s, in an increasingly secularist society, did the Supreme Court resolve the issue of whether this uniformly consistent practice violated the First Amendment’s prohibition against the “establishment” of religion. Not surprisingly, our highest court found the uninterrupted history of this practice to be nigh-unto-conclusive as to its constitutionality. That view was most recently reaffirmed in a harder case, Town of Greece v. Galloway, where an upstate New York community demonstrated what might reasonably have been viewed as questionable displays of favoritism by the town council allegedly favoring Protestant clergy over members of other faith communities.
What does history then teach us about the witness oath that the House subcommittee jettisoned? It goes back at least to the colorful days of Henry VIII, who ushered in the “Oath of Supremacy,” which concluded with the pivotal words: “So help me God.” For good measure, the loyalty-seeking monarch added the words “and by the contents of this Book.” The reference of course was to the Bible.
In short, America imported “So help me God” from the Mother Country, just as we did the traditional oye: “God save the United States and this Honorable Court.” That iconic cry is used invariably in courthouses, both state and federal, across the land, including by the Supreme Court of the United States. It brings to mind the pithy observation of Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.: “The life of the law has not been logic, it has been experience.”
Experience teaches us that individual conscience requires, as a constitutional imperative, scrupulous respect by government in all its forms. Experience should also prudently guide our elected officials to this conclusion: They would do well to leave some matters, deeply grounded in America’s rich history, entirely alone and undisturbed.