American disunity is rearing its ugly head at every turn. Diabolically fashioned pipe bombs, horrific synagogue massacres and fiery rhetoric from politicians on both sides of the aisle grimly remind us that our nation is deeply, tragically divided.
And yet my weary-eyed morning-after observations from the 3rd World Series game in beautiful Los Angeles serve as a reminder that, amidst all the rancor and hatred, America remains a land where the ties that bind us together as a free people remain strong and unbreakable. We simply need to change the subject and there, beckoning before us, is the common ground of unshakable love of country.
Snug in a fancy suite with dear friends from California, Alice and I watched with increasing excitement as the third game of the Series wore on deep into the night and then into the early morning hours. Inning after long inning, as we approached — and then shattered — the record for the longest World Series game (both in hours and innings), we had a sense of eager anticipation as the nail-biting game wore on.
Finally, in the 18th inning, the seemingly endless standoff was broken by former Baylor great Max Muncy launching a game-winning home run into the stands. My LA Dodgers cap came off, with my wearily fatigued voice yelling and screaming as Max rounded the bases and headed home. Rockets went off amid the tens of thousands of exhausted fans — including kids — who had loyally remained in America’s most gorgeous baseball stadium nestled in the hills of Chavez Ravine. The crowd wildly rejoiced as if we had all stumbled somehow into a deafening New Year’s Eve celebration.
In the World Series final analysis, the Dodgers — like the Astros — simply couldn’t handle the mighty forces from Fenway. But in all the cacophony, we still have powerful ties that bind us together as a free people.
And consider just one quintessential American success story: Unemployed last season, Baylor Bear Max Muncy has become a Tinseltown hero, bringing Heartland values into the hills of Hollywood. The Midland native joined fellow Texan — and already legendary Dodger — Clayton Kershaw to remind Angelinos of the goodness and greatness of the country, from sea to shining sea.
In America’s great pastime, LA version, the national anthem sung by Brad Paisley united 60,000 excited fans, as did a perfectly timed flyover by six Air Force fighter planes roaring in perfect formation precisely when Brad concluded his fabulous rendition of America’s anthem with the uplifting words “...and the home of the brave.”
In the 14th inning, we sang for the second time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” a Tin Pan Alley hit ironically first sung at a ballpark in 1934 during a high-school game in Los Angeles in the thick of the Depression. Tellingly, before we joined together in lifting up those familiar words as a reprise of the almost-forgotten 7th inning stretch, the crowd rose up in unison to honor the country by singing “God Bless America.”
Over in the next suite, a raucous crowd of Red Sox fans — including Mike Barnacle of the Boston Globe and MSNBC — joined with the Angelinos from a continent away to pay tribute to our sweet land of liberty. The words of Lincoln came to mind: “...with malice toward none and charity toward all, let us bind up the nation’s wounds.”
On that perfect October night, regardless of political perspectives and favorite-team loyalties, we found common ground. Even us Dodgers fans, recognizing the might of the Red Sox machine, tipped our hats to the forces of nature from Fenway Park. In faraway Boston, we remembered, were monuments that will forever remain part of our nation’s heritage — from Bunker Hill to a magnificent harbor where British naval forces pulled away in defeat.
The World Series drama reminds us of Mr. Lincoln’s magical formulation in his First Inaugural Address — “the mystic chords of memory stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land.” Mr. Lincoln’s appeal to Americans’ love of country and of liberty — spoken at a time of unspeakable bloodshed, of family against family — serves as a deep-seated reminder that for two and a half centuries, proud Americans continue to be, with all our divisions, “We the People.” E pluribus unum. Out of many, one.