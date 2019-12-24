An Air Force veteran, Georgia-born Jules Edward Loh joined The Associated Press in 1959 and spent four decades as a reporter. He covered earthquakes in Alaska, California and Mexico City, space shots, political campaigns and both Kennedy assassinations, delivering the story, those who knew him said, "in fast, facile prose." He covered the funerals of four black girls killed in a 1964 church bombing by the Ku Klux Klan, racial strife in Mississippi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Selma-to-Montgomery "Freedom March" and the murdered pastor's own funeral in 1968.

To write "Lords of the Earth," a 1971 book about the Navajo Indians of Arizona, he became so close to tribal elders that they named him Poputiney, meaning "Many Pencils." Back in New York, his irreverent colleagues at The Associated Press dubbed him "Loh, the poor Indian." In 1976, Loh began a six-year stint of roaming the country for AP, writing twice-weekly columns called "Elsewhere in America," about unusual people and places. Subjects ranged from the nation's "ugliest junkyard" in Virginia to its "worst saloon" in Montana; a man in a town called Dooms who had been hit by lightning seven times; a Connecticut celebration honoring Revolutionary War traitor Benedict Arnold; and an 88-year-old Ohioan who had invented a better mousetrap and was still waiting for the world to beat a path to his door. Despite numerous journalism awards by the time he retired in 1997, Loh said of himself, "I am a reporter, period. They can chisel that on my gravestone."

He died in 2011 at his home in Tappan, New York.

In a 2003 letter to longtime friend (and former Trib news editor) David McHam, now living in Houston, Loh explained the Christmas column: "When I decided to write about the Nativity pageant, I did not set out to poke fun or ridicule. I went out there early, watched the preparations, wrote the names of all the participants in my notebook, the same way I would cover a performance at Radio City Music Hall. My aim was to show that efforts of a small town, though amateurish, could be as respectful and reverent as any, and this would show in a touching way. Well, it was about a 40-minute drive back to Waco (no big highways then) and, thinking about it on the way, I found myself chuckling. I decided to write it just like it happened and then try to redo it with the tone and touches I had in mind. Just like it happened. I broke up laughing to myself. I decided, naw, I'll just leave it, let the desk decide."

"No, it didn't run. A bit too irreverent for Centex readers. Everybody on the paper made copies, though. The following year, Sam Wood used it for his Christmas card."