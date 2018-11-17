In the United States, we have long held that universal, free (that is, tax-supported) public education for youth is a fundamental responsibility of society and serves as a basic community resource, providing a pathway to understand democracy, exercise responsible citizenship, explore the world’s accumulated knowledge, appreciate American culture and prepare for a world of work in which we ultimately attain economic security. However, extending from the first taxpayer-supported school in 1639, attaining free public education for all children has been a bumpy evolution, fraught with issues of both race and religion.
In 1876, following the Civil War fought to keep our society united and treat all persons as equals, President Ulysses S. Grant felt compelled, for the first time, to place the issue of universal public education on the national agenda “to preserve us as a free nation.” In his centennial message to Congress, he emphasized public education as a basic resource for Americans to resist “tyranny and oppression” and called for a constitutional amendment requiring each state “to establish and forever maintain free public schools adequate to the education of all the children…irrespective of sex, color, birthplace or religions.”
From the perspective of the 21st century, it would seem that for American society a quality education has indeed become a critical resource, possession of which distinguishes between those who do and do not prosper and fully participate in American life. It collectively determines the future prosperity of our nation and the evolving nature of our democracy.
But despite this seeming consensus on the importance of education, it has remained a point of controversy and struggle by policymakers, both in terms of adequacy and equity. Various initiatives have focused on school facilities, staffing, curriculum, safety, accountability and support services, questions of what makes a school “public” and what constitutes an education that is equitable for all children, and related controversies over funding and control. Increasingly it seems as if our public schools for all have become de facto segregated along economic lines and financially disparate across communities.
What could lead us to this place where we seem to see quality education as universally important and yet so illusively differential and ineffective with some subpopulations — prominently the economically disadvantaged and those with language and special learning challenges? Quoting a recent report from the Equity Center (2018), Texas data from 2016 show that of the 378 schools assessed by the state as Improvement Required, 90 percent had high poverty rates (above 60 percent) and only 40 percent had majority “white” (50 percent or more) student populations. Students in these Improvement Required schools were disproportionately high-poverty, high-mobility and majority-minority with higher percentages of both second-language and special education students.
Focusing on subpopulations
On the other hand, when one looks at student performance data for other subpopulations, one gets a different picture: Students who have traditionally done well in public schools continue the historical record of high performance, receiving a first-class education. So the major education issue is not schools in general but how to address the challenges of public schools with a significant presence of these subpopulations. It is also important to understand that the hard work that teachers and schools do with students only accounts (statistically) for a little less than one-third of the variance in student achievement.
The remainder of this variance (impact) on student achievement comes from non-school factors in the home and community, so families and communities more generally share in this challenge. This is not a reason nor is it equitable to simply throw up one’s hands; rather, it suggests the need for different strategies that schools and communities must pursue together to address this challenge. And without a doubt, it requires differential funding for education in those schools and communities. The question of differential educational effectiveness for the disadvantaged is a complicated one. As with many such complicated questions, simple, single-focus solutions are often proposed. History shows these are almost always insufficient.
Many solutions
A variety of “solutions” have been proposed/implemented for increasing school effectiveness, mostly directed toward schools broadly but in large measure intended to address achievement gaps among subpopulations. These include such ideas as increased school choice, mandated curricula, state accountability standards/standardized testing, national/state standards for educational outcomes, broadening the definition of what is considered a “public” school, alternate paths/sources of education professionals, “grading” of schools and school or district closures/take-overs by the state. Yet we continue to hear concerns expressed about ”school effectiveness.” Looking at each of these “solutions” a bit more deeply, one is struck by the breadth of rationales for these efforts’ potential efficacy — such as carrots and sticks, market-based competition, system redesign/reorganization, fear by public shaming and the promise of privatization/profit incentive.
Could it be that these efforts are not closely enough aligned with the actual challenge our schools and communities face — specifically, educating these subpopulations? Perhaps there are better questions to start with: What does research tell us about what works (yields better outcomes) with these subpopulations and why are we not pursuing efforts aligned with that information or supporting the further expansion of our knowledge of other such focused efforts?
The Equity Center again has helped us out with efforts it has identified that have been shown to have specific and positive impact in educating these subpopulations — improving teacher salaries to attract and retain especially qualified teachers, providing full-day, high-quality preschool and child-care, reducing class size, enabling and providing appropriate and intense interventions to offer every child the opportunity to learn, ensuring a high-quality curriculum and instruction that is both engaging and enriching (not remedial or test-prep focused) and providing for the kinds of outside-of-school non-traditional/informal learning experiences that more privileged students generally have. (Note: Children spend about 1,000 hours per year in school, but they spend far more outside of school. Typical advantaged families spend more per student providing such after-school/summer programs than school districts spend per year on each student.) So if we know this information, why are there few examples of such efforts being broadly implemented?
Perhaps something else is going on, something less obvious and potentially even subconscious. One issue may be that many of these ideas require additional funds and providing additional funds for such targeted use with subpopulations would be perceived by some as “unequal” or “unfair” to others — both those who pay taxes and those who might otherwise receive the benefit of those taxes. Yet from a broader community point of view, the issue is not so much equality or fairness as it is equity and the larger issue of having an educated citizenry and a stronger workforce to advance the community as a whole.
Schools, students competing
And so we have potentially a clash of ideals, in many ways not terribly different from how we might view added funding for roads, especially if it is for roads we personally do not ordinarily use. It is the resolution of such conflicting self-interests for which we have government that presumably focuses on the greater good for all.
A second issue for targeting additional funds to better address the challenges in educating such subpopulations may lie (sometimes subconsciously) in the zero-sum thinking that may undergird how we look at things. A somewhat complicated idea, zero-sum thinking is a cognitive bias in which one tends more generally to believe that (whether appropriate or not) resources tend to be finite or limited. These resources may be physical resources, like land, as well as resources that are not ordinarily thought of as quite so tangible, like wealth, respect, status, power and even personal relationships. When a resource is considered finite, one person’s gain in that resource is believed to be only possible if there is corresponding loss for another person, and vice versa, even if that gain or loss is only a small piece of some resource that a group shares.
In this way of looking at things, the world becomes a rather competitive place, not a collaborative place, for individuals and groups. The antithesis of zero-sum thinking sees resources not as fixed but as in flux and generally/potentially expanding such that gain-loss is neither inevitable nor probable.
As a simple, school-related zero-sum example, when test grades are awarded based solely upon students’ performance relative to other students (“on the curve”) and top grades are considered finite (limited), only the top-performing group, say 5 percent — regardless of the overall range of performance — are accorded an A grade. In such a system, regardless of the depth of collective mastery of material, students are thrust into competition with one another and rarely collaborate to achieve a better understanding of the material for themselves and their peers — a result seemingly counter to the intended outcome of education. (By the way, this works the same in systems where schools compete because of some perverted incentive system, rarely sharing strategies they find more effective.) Of course, any sense that learning itself is zero-sum (finite) is a false proposition; one person’s success in learning is certainly not another’s loss, except as reflected in some contrived grading scheme.
In a more broadly contemporary example of zero-sum thinking, it is not uncommon to hear the statement that immigrants (illegal or otherwise) coming to this country are stealing our jobs. Racial economics aside, beneath this assertion is the general belief that our economy will only support a relatively finite number of jobs — and if more potential workers enter the labor market, then one person’s job gain is necessarily another person’s job loss and vice versa. An alternate (growth-based) belief is that our economy is not so static and, in a vibrant economy, an abundance of workers will in contrast stimulate increased economic activity which in turn creates even more jobs. So our views on what is right or wrong, fair or unfair, can and often are based upon our underlying, sometimes pervasive beliefs or views as to whether an important and relevant resource is finite or not and how personal that feels. This can heavily influence our responses to proposals purported to address a perceived or manufactured challenge.
Spending on education
This brings us back to what seems like a lack of public (at least legislative) will to pursue (i.e., fund) educational tactics that we know from research have specific learning-outcome benefits for low-achieving subpopulations — like graduation rates, post-secondary enrollment, productive employment and citizenship. In a zero-sum static view of educational funding, for example, it can be viewed that the tax base is relatively fixed and that further expenditures in education must necessarily come at the expense of other funding priorities (like building roads or bolstering border security) or from funds currently allocated for other education priorities or entities, especially ones that some constituents might hold dear.
A different, perhaps more perversely relevant example of zero-sum thinking relates to the earlier assertion that there is a relatively finite number of well-paying jobs to be supported by the economy. If a special investment is successful at increasing educational outcomes for target subpopulations who have not previously benefited from public education, then zero-sum thinking would lead to the conclusion that the result would be personally negative — a larger competitive pool seeking post-secondary scholarships, well-paid employment and perhaps other related resources that might also be perceived as finite (like overall wealth).
On the other hand, the assertion that zero-sum thinking/reasoning is appropriate for education defies the very basis of our democracy and the American Dream, where government serves all the people and where, as President Grant said so well, education for all is the necessary ingredient both to resist tyranny and oppression and to preserve us as a free nation. To continue down the current path of creating a de facto tiered system of education that reinforces economic classes and represses opportunity for some citizens risks our basic American ideal of life, liberty and the pursuit of prosperity for all. It even potentially threatens civic harmony.
Indeed, a broadly well-educated citizenry brings wide benefits for all of society and advances overall economic activity, especially in our information-steeped, technological age. Rather than thinking of the world in competitive zero-sum terms, the phrase “a rising tide raises all boats” seems like a much more relevant mindset for addressing the present inequity challenge in education.
With mid-term elections past, now is the time to press elected local, state and national leaders to address the challenges facing education, demanding they affirm society’s commitment to a quality public education for all students, especially through funding that adequately provides for all learners, regardless of zip code or economic circumstance. How we, and they, think about education and the disparity in educational outcomes among students is critical to our collective future. Perhaps we may finally put into action President Grant’s clarion call for free, adequate and equitable education for all our youth. Our democracy depends upon it.