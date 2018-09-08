Late summer is the time when children, parents, grandparents and teachers eagerly anticipate a return to the routines, challenges and joys of children learning in school — and perhaps even learning things about themselves. It’s a time of new beginnings and of hope — the hope that education can bring for a fulfilling and prosperous future.
Indeed, education is of such importance to society that providing quality education is one of the most important and basic functions of government, bringing hope to citizens through learning about culture, self-regulation, empathy, various social skills and the nature of citizenship as well as academic and/or vocational knowledge.
In this context, we all should embrace the hopeful words of late Sen. John McCain: “We are not born to become one thing or another…bestowing happiness on some and misfortune on others.” While a variety of ways to think about these poignant words exist, one is to recognize that a solid education, for those who pursue it, can be a powerful tool for not only shaping futures but promoting lives of worth and happiness.
As an academic dean, I once had occasion to present a proposed educator-preparation program to the university’s governing board. As it so happened, one board member, a prominent pastor, questioned me on the broader purpose of the program. After a moment’s reflection, I found myself stepping back from talking about program details to making the point that pastors and those of us in the field of education are ultimately in the same business: bringing hope to others — yes, in different ways, but nevertheless bringing hope.
What then does it mean for someone to have “hope”? Surely, hope is more than blind faith in some desired outcome. It certainly includes the belief that, in whatever context one is thinking, the future can be better than the present. But it surely also includes the believer having access to and pursuing the means by which to help facilitate attaining that better future.
To have true “hope,” desire alone is insufficient. Action is required.
Education is one means by which hope for a better future may be realized. But it not only facilitates attaining that better future, it also has a way of shaping more specifically that hoped-for future. James 2:26 says “faith without works is dead” — in short, hope demonstrated through faith must be reflected in our actions. In turn such actions shape and deepen our faith.
A few years ago, when one of Baylor University’s provosts was preparing to leave for the position of president at another university, she shared several insights about leadership. Among those, a simple but profound and relevant statement: “Hope is not a plan.”
So while children, parents, grandparents and the broader community have high hopes for the new school year, these must be backed up with action. Children must be present, listen with receptive minds, do work/tasks asked of them in and out of school, trust in their teachers and school staff, think about and share how they best learn and believe an education can make a positive difference in life. The rest of us must help children be present and ready for learning, encourage them and promote hard work. We must consistently express faith in each child’s abilities and value and openly support well-intended efforts of schools, teachers and other staff and leaders. Through such actions, hopes we have for our children can become the very reality we envision for our community and nation.