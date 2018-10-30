Some of you might be thinking right about now, “Isn’t this the same guy who also hates Valentine’s Day?” The answer to your question is “Yes,” but only because I can never pick a good gift or place to eat on Valentine’s Day. I hate Halloween for a whole different set of reasons. The main reason is that I get tired of hearing people say they like my scary, grumpy old man mask. This is especially frustrating because when they ask, I’m never wearing a mask.
It just seems to me there are already too many horrible and scary things in the world to make me want to celebrate a holiday about them. The scariest thing I want to face is a hotel room without room service.
Now when I say I hate Halloween, I don’t mind letting kids dress up and get bags of candy, although I personally find that one candy corn kernel contains enough sugar to last me a decade. I know some people are against Halloween because they think it is only creating a society of kids thinking they are entitled to something for nothing. I tend to think that if it teaches them they need to dress up and go out and earn a job, then I’m all for it … anything to get them off their game consoles and out of their parents’ hair!
I do admit I know vampires exist, although they don’t bite people’s necks like they show in movies. Instead, they hide their identities by posing as doctors and nurses and sucking your blood out using syringes and other torture devices. Uh-oh, I may have just given away a plot which could be crafted into the next blockbuster horror flick!
I also know zombies exist, but instead of plodding aimlessly around trying to eat people’s brains, they plod aimlessly around staring at their cell phones. At least they aren’t trying to eat our brains, although they may be consuming their own brains or at least turning them into Jell-O.
I have never had a fascination with death, fear, horror or other disgusting things like zombies. I guess most people who are into those things have some fear of death and that somehow embracing those fears from afar helps them to cope with their mortality. My faith in where I am going after death, due to the saving grace of Christ Jesus, means I don’t fear death. Now, I’m not saying I have no fear of coming down with some future debilitating and terminal disease and suffering through a long and painful illness; I’m not crazy! I’m just saying I don’t fear my car of life coming to a screeching stop. I don’t want it to sputter to a slow and painful halt.
The scariest thing confronting me right now is the thought of people encouraging other people to vote, a fear that has tormented me going back to the period of simply encouraging people to register to vote. It would be OK if they also informed them that between registering and voting they needed to look into the candidates and their platforms, as well as the policies and issues facing us in this country. I stay awake at night thinking about thousands of voters going to the polls without a clue as to who or what they are voting for, and basing their decisions on a TV ad or a blind guess or something some blowhard at work said off the cuff. That’s precisely how we got in the mess we are in now! It is every American’s right to vote, of course, but it should also be our responsibility to make informed, educated decisions when voting.
Yes, there are things in this old world that scare me more than ghosts and goblins. Why do we need a holiday to make it worse?