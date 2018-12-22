I tend to have a conflict within me when it comes to the holidays and Christmas. I go from the child-like wonder and optimism of Frosty the Snowman to the cynicism of the Grinch. You might say my emotions are bi-North-polar about the Christmas season.
On the one hand, I have hope for mankind when I see the unselfish giving to the Salvation Army, the Marines’ Toys for Tots and other organizations. The small acts of kindness and open friendliness that strangers show for one another is so good to see. I never get tired of hearing a sincere, “Merry Christmas” from perfect strangers.
On the other hand, I see in the news how criminals have a heyday doing burglaries, pickpocketing and even worse crimes. I see people who have clearly lost sight of the Spirit of Christmas, who drive like maniacs to get to stores so they can push and shove and snatch the last toy out of the hands of a little child.
On the one hand, the holiday season is the one time of year when everyone, rich or poor, ugly or pretty, black or white, or any other differences, all become equal … in that we all decorate our dwellings with Christmas lights and make them look like sleazy liquor bars. On the other hand, I can’t think of a time when the country has been more divided over issues with no one willing to listen or work together to solve the problems.
On the one hand, there is plenty of good food to eat, and several organizations work to ensure every needy person receives a good meal this time of year. I love the Christmas turkey, tamales and pecan pie. On the other hand, I keep having a nightmare about being chased by a giant fruitcake which is trying to roll over me and smush me like a Christmas cockroach!
On the one hand, I have a lot of good Christmas memories about my childhood. Mom and Dad were always worried about playing favorites, so they always bought my brother and me exactly the same things for Christmas. Fortunately I was too young to remember what they got us when it was just my older sister and me. On the other hand, it was on Christmas Eve of 2004 when my Mother died, and my sister didn’t get to say goodbye before Mom lost consciousness.
On the one hand, I love hearing Christmas carols everywhere, especially the religious ones. On the other hand, the songs have a tendency to stick in my head and, in my mind’s attempt to break the cycle of repetition, the lyrics become more and more demented till Rudolph grabs a chainsaw and begins hunting down Santa’s elves one by one.
On the one hand, I enjoy the Christmas shows like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Christmas Story” (where I watch the boy shoot his eye out, just like everyone told him he would). On the other hand, I hate seeing the thirty billion Christmas TV commercials. The worst are the perfume commercials. They make me think I’m watching a foreign film I don’t understand. Maybe if they had subtitles?
And so I find Christmas and the holiday season to be a mixed bag of presents. I’m sure many of you find it the same. However, the good things outweigh the bad, and it is my sincere hope the true meaning of Christmas will fill our hearts this season. So Merry Christmas to all … and Tiny Tim too!