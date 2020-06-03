Not since the tumultuous 1960s has our nation been so awakened to America’s historic racial divide. As then, people now are marching, displaying signs and defying norms to scream frustration over the duplicity of the words of the Pledge of Allegiance — “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” when the empty reality of those words is decades of injustice and racism.
One common knee-jerk response: Blame government for the multitude of ways it has failed. Certainly, statistics readily reveal the hypocrisy of national, state and local elected leaders who have often turned a blind eye at glaring inequality between rich and poor, the dominant culture and racial minorities. It’s evident in the lack of fair wages, affordable housing and health insurance. Mass incarceration, gun violence, substandard schools and inadequate mental-health services are but a few of the systemic injustices that perpetuate the growing anger between the haves and have-nots.
Yet the primary supposition of the Pledge of Allegiance that so many hold dear is that we are a “nation under God,” just as it says on our dollar bills. While civil religion has quietly co-opted the syncretism of being American and being Christian into one, the reality is America has been “Christianized.” Even as converted Roman emperor Constantine (A.D. 306-337) sprinkled water on his soldiers to “make them Christian,” Apostle Paul said shallow cultural religion is to be avoided, “having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people” (II Timothy 3:5).
Politicians and presidents know that placing one’s hand on a Bible in a swearing-in ceremony or staging a photo-op in front of a church acts to validate their supposedly deep allegiance to the truths of the Scripture. But for those who truly understand faith and the Scripture, nothing could be more hypocritical when those words are ignored in action and deed.
But before we blame government, perhaps we should examine ourselves, especially those of us who profess Christ as Lord. How do we help reconcile the division and promote justice when there is not protest? In their provocative book, “Divided by Faith: Evangelical Religion and the Problem of Race in America,” sociologists Michael Emerson and Christian Smith acknowledge the profound complicity of the American church, which professes the “oneness” (John 17) of believers, in the disparity of what is really going on where we collectively worship and pray.
“Religion, as structured in America, is unable to make a great impact on the racialized society,” the authors argue. “In fact, far from knocking down racial barriers, religion generally serves to maintain these historical divides and helps develop new ones.” While the good news is that since the early 1990s, multicultural churches have increased from 6% to almost 20%, homogeneous congregations still fell well below the actual diversity of most neighborhoods. More than race alone, the gap between rich and poor is still a common characteristic among members of local churches. What we see in our nation now is merely a reflection of how we live in our own communities.
If we are to change the vitriolic passion that has once again erupted in America, the church can and should take the lead by living out the truth of the Scripture. Jesus’ words about judgment included action that sees and addresses the needs of the suffering. More than prayers at protests, we need to feed the hungry, the thirsty, the imprisoned, the stranger and the sick. And we need to ask why they are in need. Not only must the church generously share its resources, its members must also stand up in the halls of city council meetings, the state capitol and before Congress to lovingly fight for equality for all. We must press especially those who claim allegiance to biblical principles and ensure they demonstrate such principles in the legislation they pass.
Most importantly, we must live out that unity in local churches by holding hands across the diversity and singing the old chorus, “They will know we are Christians by our love.” As Indian theologian Vinay Samuel said, “One sign that alone can prove the power of the gospel is that of reconciliation. If we are not able to establish credibility in this area, we have not got the whole gospel. In fact, we have no gospel at all.”
