“Can you spare a dollar?” the unkempt man on the street corner asked drivers stopped at a red light. The first driver ignored him, rolled up his window, locked the door and looked the other direction. Unlike the first, however, the driver behind him held out a dollar bill and wished him well. As the red light turned green and scores more vehicles passed by, one driver yelled, “Get a job and quit begging!”
In all these fleeting encounters, very little helping occurred.
Most of us have been in that awkward place of being confronted to give or not give a handout. Given that many of these “corner beggars” struggle with various forms of addiction, mental health issues and homelessness, research suggests these donations often do little to deal with the real issues confounding their lives. Worse, handouts may even enable their dependency. Yet these problems don’t go away when we simply drive on by. In cities all over America, more tents now line the sidewalks as the homeless and the poor have become victims of a lack of affordable housing and living-wage jobs.
Six years ago, a small book titled “When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself” found an immediate national audience, especially among Christians who wanted to help the poor and the marginalized but knew there had to be a better way than street-corner handouts. Authors Brian Fikkert and Steve Corbett creatively reframed the issue of helping around relationships instead of random donations and give-away efforts common in many churches. Recognizing that all of us need relationships with God, ourselves, others and creation itself to be healthy and fulfilled, their assessment of “real helping” changed from giving money, clothing and food to helping those in physical, mental, emotional and spiritual poverty work toward restoring these foundational relationships.
Empowerment is the goal, not immediate relief.
To be effective, one must determine the stages of need . Certainly, a catastrophe demands immediate relief without specific expectations from the victims. Those who experience a house fire, an earthquake, a flood or another kind of disaster need food, water, shelter and clothing as part of the process of recovery. Over time, those battered by crisis must become involved in the rehabilitation process along with the helper. By contrast, the ultimate goal in helping those impacted by poverty is to encourage responsibility for their own condition with plenty of emotional support from others. Giving money alone will never end poverty. In fact, such myopic charity often undermines efforts to empower them. Helping the poor and marginalized develop a holistic worldview, instead of just seeking temporary material gain, can be challenging, but it’s necessary to break the survivalism mindset of so many on our streets, in our shelters and living in cars.
For 28 years, Mission Waco/Mission World has worked from this development model and has seen the positive impact of empowering thousands of those in need. We have watched men and women build or rebuild their lives and develop healthy relationships with the four foundational pillars. While the process usually takes more time than quick fixes and requires thoughtful investment in relationships more than handouts, the results are worthy of the process and rewarding to all. We discovered that job-training, alcohol/drug treatment, counseling and a place to sleep in our 56-bed shelter are important programs that can lovingly push individuals to engage in personal responsibility toward their recovery, if they so choose. We discovered freely given Christmas toys and school supplies often erode the dignity of parents who actually want to provide for their own children and can afford to pay 20 percent of the expense.
Unfortunately, not all receiving our attention and encouragement are ready to move on and take ownership of their lives. A beggary mindset, complete with the impulse to blame others for their condition, can be hard to eradicate. While we are disappointed when this happens, we still maintain such individuals should be loved and appreciated as humans made in God’s image. But giving them money and stuff will rarely be enough to end the cycle of poverty.
Even in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, where Mission Waco/Mission World has worked for almost three decades, empowerment works. For example, we train extremely poor women to develop a small-business plan to receive micro-loans to create new jobs. Almost 100% of these loans are repaid. These women thank us for the dignity of believing in them and their potential to provide for their own families. We help them access clean water and use their small funds to send their children to school.
Overcoming poverty is not quick and easy. In fact, structural issues reinforcing poverty in America have increased and even deepened the challenge of personal sustainability. Texas has the second-lowest support in the nation for those with mental illness. Jobs that pay minimum wages can never lift a family of four out of poverty. The lack of health care for the poor continues to undermine the future of struggling families. And the challenge for ex-offenders to find healthy re-entry programs is overwhelming for those returning to our communities to start over. Part of the role of compassionate churches and nonprofits is to advocate for changes in our local, state and federal governments to address these inequities. And, yes, this requires courage in our era of identity politics and partisanship.
For those churches and organizations that want to learn more on how to implement these kinds of empowerment-based programs, we helped create the Texas Christian Community Development Network at www.txccdn.net, complete with an annual conference for training.
“Poverty alleviation is about creating an alternative to the brokenness of this world, a community whose story of change, formative practices, systems and members reflect the kingdom of God, applying the power of Christ’s death and resurrection to address the multifaceted ways our broken and fallen world leads to poverty,” Fikkert notes. “The place where this community is designed to exist most fully is the local church.”
