Between 1347 and 1351, the Black Death killed 50 million inhabitants of Europe, more than 30 percent of the population. Caused by fleas infesting rodents, this epidemic of the bubonic plague was horrific, resulting in a death rate of 80 percent of those bitten by fleas. Churches resorted to bundling corpses of the poor and throwing them into large pits, shoveling dirt atop them, then doing so again and again for years. Memories died hard.
Throughout history, human suffering has impacted millions of people. Whether from pandemics, such as smallpox, cholera, HIV/AIDS and Ebola, or from extreme poverty, wars, natural disasters or political corruption, pain and death have impacted billions of families. Recent pictures of hungry children in Syria, South Sudan, Yemen, Chad and Haiti are almost too gut-wrenching to look at without tears. Suffering seems everywhere.
“Why, God?” How could a good god allow such pain and suffering?
Regardless of one’s religion or worldview, there’s a deep need, especially in times of crisis, to understand the source of the problem. Even those who have been numbed by a secular existential mindset are often awakened to the reality that death draws near. The thousands of teens and young adults who infamously played beach volleyball for days and drank too much beer during spring break 2020 may well see such carefree pursuits differently when a relative, friend or acquaintance dies from a disease, accident or crisis. Funerals have a way of jump-starting the big questions of life.
While the major religions differ on the source and cause of human suffering, Christianity is not even singular in its answer. Some believe pandemics such as COVID-19 are sent as punishment for a rebellious world. They often quote “end-times” verses from Revelation. Others believe that suffering is primarily God’s way of deepening the faith of those who have lived shallow and compromising lifestyles, helping them recognize their finitude and need for commitment. Other followers of Christ are comfortable with a high view of the sovereignty of God; they trust that he is in control and can be trusted amidst all the trials of life in ways we cannot possibly understand.
And there are those who simply believe that if there is a god, he/she/it is just distant and unconcerned about the situations we mere mortals face.
Perhaps a better question is: “How can it be that a good god can also suffer?” The word compassion comes from words that mean “to enter the pain.” For many Christians, feeling sorry for someone who is struggling is enough. Yet the very essence of historical Christianity is that God, through Christ, is a compassionate God, “became flesh” and took on our pain and suffering by his sacrifice and suffering. He enters our pain.
While certainly we should be thankful that the coronavirus cannot be compared to the Black Death, perhaps these unique days of a full-blown pandemic offer us a chance to ask big questions of consequence now and forever. Could it be that one outcome of our stay-home retreats is spending time reflecting more deeply on our own lives? Can we genuinely explore our own compassion threshold, gauging our ability to assume the pain of others across the street or around the world? Do we care for the poor, the sick, the imprisoned, the immigrant and all those who suffer in ways we cannot imagine?
And then ask yourself: “What am I doing about it?”
