In a field just three blocks from tourist mecca Magnolia Market at the Silos lay a homeless man fast asleep in the middle of the day. He was covered with blisters from the sun, with stickers and grass embedded in his matted hair. He smelled of both alcohol and human excrement. He had no sleeping bag, no bottle of water and no protection from the 103-degree temperature. As he awakened to the touch of a person trying to help, his words made no sense. “There are demons all over me,” he said in confusion. Then he cried out loud with tears running down his face.
In the Waco/McLennan County Continuum of Care’s annual Point in Time homeless count held last January, 188 homeless persons were identified in Waco that day. Seventy-nine of them were adults staying in Waco emergency shelters. Of those, 28 were female and 51 were male. An additional 58 of the homeless were without any shelter. Some slept in fields, dumpsters, cars and camps in small wooded areas near retail centers. Several of the homeless were children. Not included in the count: local and state inmates, many of whom will be released each day with nowhere to go when they complete their sentences. The Salvation Army’s Fresh Start (Bureau of Prisons) ministry is trying to ensure such inmates transitioning back into society have a place to go and a job. But it’s a steep mission.
None of these grim statistics tell the whole story. Hundreds more are “couch surfing” in someone else’s home or staying in abandoned buildings, bus stations, cheap hotels or substandard housing. Some are abandoned in hospitals. More than 1,500 students in Waco Independent School District will be homeless over the course of a year. And nationally veterans make up more than 40,000 of the annual homeless population, though this number has declined by 45 percent since 2009.
Many of these people are “episodic homeless” due to a financial crisis, family dysfunction, eviction from rental housing or some other catastrophic event. The “chronic homeless” are even more challenged. Based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development criteria, a chronic homeless person is one who has experienced homelessness for longer than a year, during which time this individual may well have lived in a shelter or safe haven or, sadly, some place not meant for human habitation. A chronic homeless person is also one who has experienced homelessness four or more times in the last three years. Single adults are still the largest number of those on our streets.
Nationally, there’s a shortage of housing units that low-income people can afford. And as the gap between income and housing costs widens, more and more people face homelessness. The lack of living wages so evident in current times forces many families to choose between eating or a place to call home. Minimum-wage jobs, underemployment, lack of transportation, a criminal record and poor health are common challenges for the homeless. The typical low-income wage earner has not experienced increased pay for almost three decades. With safe and affordable housing extremely hard to find for families with low-paying jobs, the consequence is clear here in Waco: These folks often end up on our streets simply because they cannot cover the rent.
And each day they’re homeless only increases the long-term possibilities of this lifestyle.
The answer to much of Waco’s homelessness is the same as our nation’s: somehow addressing the lack of affordable housing. While some federal programs have reduced chronic homelessness, others such as HUD’s Supportive Housing Program that were locally successful through Mission Waco and Compassion Ministries ended two years ago or were replaced. Without these federal funds, Mission Waco’s My Brother’s Keeper homeless shelter struggles to serve all who come to us, increasing our expenses with no extra funds to cover the loss.
Based on a pivotal 2004 study of homelessness in Waco, a Ten-Year Plan to End Homelessness in Waco was adopted by the city of Waco. A Baylor University research study showed it costs our community $39,000 per homeless person per year. Yet no one seems to have determined where those dollars should come from. Emergency shelters staffed by Mission Waco, Salvation Army, Family Abuse Center, Compassion Ministries and others have taken on the heavy load of that expensive responsibility, seeking to raise funds to house the most vulnerable in our society. My Brother’s Keeper, with 56 beds, costs Mission Waco $400 a day — about $25 a night per homeless person — to cover expenses. Most of this cost is funded by caring individual donors and fundraisers.
With changing funding protocols of local foundations and United Way of Waco-McLennan County and in how federal dollars are sought and spent, and with virtually no funds from the city budget, local nonprofits defy the odds in near-miraculous ways to shelter the homeless in Waco. Treatment for mental crises and substance abuse, which often contribute to chronic homelessness, are severely underfunded in both Waco and Texas.
As Waco continues to see an enormous flood of visitors — something we experience daily at Mission Waco’s World Cup Cafe as tourists ask directions to nearby, stunningly transformed “Fixer Upper” homes — retailers and community leaders contact some of us to seek ways to diminish the numbers of “panhandlers” who upset their customers and “make the city look bad.” Because there’s no local “homeless day shelter” and because, in America, the homeless still have a right to walk our streets, no easy answers exist. Ironically, even as more funds increase our city’s budget because of the retail boom of late, few of those dollars go to local non-profits bearing the load of the marginalized and disenfranchised. We save the community hundreds of thousands of dollars by sheltering and helping the homeless with little in return.
For me, the issue is personal. That man who passed out in the open field is a “brother,” a man who fell victim to health issues that have long plagued him. Thanks to God and some of his servants on Earth, he is now safe and doing well because of our help. Hundreds of success stories like this exist. We’ve witnessed them personally. Yet hundreds more in the ranks of the homeless exist in our community, visible and invisible, family members to someone out there. They’ll sleep tonight in places not intended or even fit for human habitation. We thank each resident in Waco who personally supports nonprofits in our community and we encourage others to come learn more about societal needs in next Sunday’s “Walk for the Homeless.”