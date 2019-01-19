During my once-a-decade home office cleanup, I found a buried binder entitled, “Waco Vision 2020.” Since we’re just a year from that date, my labors seemed timely. The opening page said: “This is an ambitious effort aimed at involving a broad cross-section of citizens of Waco charting a course for our community’s future.”
This assessment effort was subcontracted to the Center for Community Research and completed in May 1994. It involved 150 people focusing on 10 areas of interest. The Waco City Council subsequently appointed members to 10 subcommittees on economic development; education; environmental management; health; housing; human services; intergovernmental relations; public safety; recreation and culture; and transportation. I was a member of the human services group.
Some current Waco leaders who participated included Bill Clifton, David Lacy, Kris Olson, Russell Trippet, Bill Nesbitt, Buddy Edwards, Jo Welter, Joseph Brown, Tom Chase, Sammy Smith, Gaylon Foreman, Richard Karr, Skip Londos and Malcolm Duncan Jr. Others involved have since retired or moved away. I also recognized names of significant members who have since died but whose fingerprints remain on Waco’s story.
Big-picture planning and analysis is a healthy exercise for individuals, organizations, businesses, churches and governmental entities, so I spent the next several hours reading through the reports, evaluations and recommendations. I wanted to know what issues and trends we experienced 25 years ago in our community. I obviously wondered what impact came from all those hours we spent in discussion and dreaming. What results did they produce that we see about us today? What good came from this collective effort, if any?
Here are some random general concerns or personal statements in the report that I noted from the 1994 assessment:
- Education and health care were the two most important community issues.
- Three key problems in search of solutions: low wages, high poverty rates and low levels of education.
- According to some, even the notoriety of the deadly 1993 Branch Davidian siege and tank and tear-gas assault 10 miles east of the city — an event by then more than a year past, though still mired in legal crossfire and controversy — had increased important national awareness of Waco itself.
- Indicators of Waco’s high quality of life: low cost of living, especially in housing, and lack of traffic congestion, growing availability of jobs and abundant leisure activities.
- There was a strong belief that serious crime was more significant here than in other communities our size.
- The need for street repairs was high.
- There was recognition of a serious lack of shelter for the homeless.
- A significant 62 percent of local residents had not visited the zoo, and 72 percent had not visited the Dr Pepper Museum in the last 12 months. The Texas Ranger Museum, Hippodrome and Texas Sports Hall of Fame also fared poorly. Lake Waco had the most “mean per capita attendance.”
- The report highlighted a need to attract more manufacturing jobs.
- There was a need to improve the perception of Waco Independent School District campuses.
- Pushing high-speed rail to Waco as an east/west hub was deemed important.
- The need for building an overpass at Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive was noted.
- Discussion noted the need to encourage more ongoing giving to the food bank Caritas instead of small onetime gifts.
- The use of tax dollars to create a residential rehabilitation program for juvenile drug abusers was ranked important.
As I fast-forwarded to current times, I was elated to recognize so many positive outcomes from some of those long-ago evaluations or comments. Some accomplishments, indeed, can be attributed to strategic goals that have been prioritized, adequately funded and resolutely implemented. Other solutions just seem to have positively evolved over time. Yet other issues remain major challenges for our community that have yet to be seriously addressed due to lack of prioritizing, funding or both. Based on who is asked, what part of Waco they live in, one’s income, race and age, the areas of most critical need will vary.
Of course, there are significant factors no one could see happening in Waco. Nothing seems so synergizing in our community as becoming the home of HGTV home improvement stars Chip and Joanna Gaines and their Magnolia empire, which brings some 30,000 tourists to Waco each week, mostly drawn to their marketplace downtown but many also visiting other attractions ranging from a vastly expanded zoo to, yes, the Dr Pepper Museum and Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. A few winning football seasons at Baylor University was catalytic, especially with a Heisman-winning football star and construction of a beautiful, state-of-the-art riverfront stadium. These and other factors helped provide the long-sought economic engine and development to propel Waco toward positive growth.
Granted, there remain unexpected black eyes, such as Waco’s 2015 biker shootout that made headlines across the nation. And systemic issues of poverty, lack of living-wage jobs and inadequate affordable housing remain. Yet quality of life for many continues to increase with outstanding colleges, a popular and engaging zoo, an immense in-city park (with two rivers running through it) and growing culture and arts efforts. Strategic efforts by Waco ISD, particularly its unprecedented in-district charter school setup to improve academically struggling inner-city campuses, are viewed with great hope and scrutiny by education experts statewide and beyond. Our Chambers of Commerce, the coordinating anti-poverty nonprofit Prosper Waco and other entities press a variety of healthy developments for most all of the community.
Many churches have become more involved in active community volunteering and focus on social concerns through their volunteerism. From my bird’s eye view during these last 15 years, the course for Waco’s future seems upward, even as those big issues of poverty, living-wage jobs and affordable housing beg us to do far better.
While I’m not sure I’ll be around to evaluate the impact of the current City of Waco Comprehensive Plan 2040, I’m thankful to be in a community that looks ahead. Who knows what Waco will really be like in 20 years? Yet, with honest discussions, vision, dreams and a desire to become better than we are, and with good, selfless leadership, community involvement and a lot of grace from God, Waco’s future is bright.
The words of the prophet Jeremiah sum it up so far as I’m concerned: “Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the LORD for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.” (Jeremiah 29:7)