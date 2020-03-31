We have perhaps never faced a world changing so rapidly as we face today. Virtually every part of the life we have known for so long is now different. Sporting events, concerts, musicals, meetings, celebrations and competitions are cancelled. Schools, colleges, restaurants, religious institutions and businesses are closed. Banks are closing access to in-bank tellers. Financial markets are significantly and historically racked and our world and national economies are threatened with chaos. Long lines are seen at groceries and food markets and empty shelves greet anguished shoppers. Most importantly, medical professionals and facilities are preparing for war against an invisible invader.
We are seeing, all too often, disturbing images from other countries of occupied hospital beds too numerous to count, newspaper pages of hundreds of daily deaths caused by a silent foe. We hear stories of anxious family members communicating with loved ones through windows of nursing homes, separated by quarantine edicts. And we are aware of funerals that can’t be formally held and weddings, meticulously planned over many months, now being cancelled.
This is our “new normal,” at least for now.
Yet we are Americans and this isn’t our first storm. We have seen the love, bravery and compassion of our brethren time and again, whether in times of tornadoes, hurricanes, floods or deadly mass shootings. Regardless of our politics, religion or race, we can and do come together, facing adversity in unity. We have done so many times before and we will do so again.
What must be remembered is that better days are ahead. What we can never forget are the blessings with which we have long lived. The days we face now have been and are being faced by our fellow humans in China, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and literally hundreds of other countries. We are not alone.
Further, we shouldn’t now complain that we were not prepared, that medical testing has been slow, that medical supplies and hospital beds will be in short supply or that there is no vaccine to vanquish our uninvited visitor. Complaining accomplishes very little. This isn’t the time to yield to self-pity, prejudice, bigotry or lack of compassion.
What we can do is pray for better days, follow the guidance of our health-care professionals and pitch in to help those who are fragile and vulnerable and those whose lives are torn apart with disruption. What we must do is make every attempt to keep this virus from overwhelming our doctors, nurses, hospitals and health-care system. We must be willing to give up our daily routines in offices, schools, gyms, restaurants and entertainment facilities. Who knows? This abrupt cataclysmic adjustment of our lives may give us time to take care of some home duties, play with our children, communicate with long-lost friends and family, read and take some long, healthy walks.
Let’s hold our loved ones dear, be grateful for our committed and caring health-care professionals, and simply pray with sincerity and compassion for better days ahead for us all.
And it wouldn’t hurt to fly the American flag and hum “God Bless America” while we’re at it.
The sun will definitely shine again.
