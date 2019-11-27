One need not struggle to recognize critical needs here in Central Texas. From animal care to child care, from homelessness to food insecurity, from family abuse to drug abuse, from education to beautification, from the arts and music to medical research to religious outreach, local nonprofits not only work tirelessly to accomplish their missions but also work with fewer funds. The 2017 Tax Cut & Jobs Act reduced the tax-saving effectiveness of charitable contributions by virtually doubling the standard deduction for almost everyone filing an individual income-tax return.
Yet nonprofit missions continue and expand. The need for philanthropic giving grows daily.
In this season of Thanksgiving and gift-giving, we traditionally pause to give thanks for our blessings, then contemplate how we might spend a fortune while saving a fortune, all to make our loved ones’ dreams come true. Yet too often our loved ones have all they need and sometimes more than they want.
If we want to remember others but are unsure that buying gifts is the appropriate answer, how then might we truly enjoy the richness of giving thanks while gifting? Eighteenth century cleric and evangelist John Wesley may well have had an answer: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.”
One answer is very simple: Honor and respect your loved ones by donating to the charity of their choice in their honor or memory as their gift for this holiday season. In this way, we honor those who have given of themselves to others. President Calvin Coolidge may well have been a man of few words, but he nailed it when he once observed: “No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.”
True, many of us have young children and/or grandchildren or nieces and nephews who have needs for toys and clothes and tuition. But as they grow older and have lives and careers and independence, they earn more and need less; they may want more but truthfully may need less. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt summed up the thought nicely: “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have too much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”
And so it may be that this year the time is right for more adult giving, to avoid the pain of the crowds and packed stores, early risings and last-minute panics by peacefully planning to support local nonprofits and making thoughtful donations in the name of those we love and cherish. What better way to ensure the feeling of good in both gift-giver and recipient?
There will not only be savings of money and time by avoiding gift boxes and bags, ribbons and paper, which in turn reduce the burden in our landfills, but the gift recipient can also avoid the hassle of battling crowds to return or exchange the gift. And, finally, the thanks one will receive from both the charity and the honoree or his family will be doubled, successfully fueling the thankfulness of Thanksgiving right on through the holiday of lights, no matter which holiday one observes.
Our community will be the better for that gift — a not inconsiderable consideration in these times when so much else in our society threatens to further divide us and leave us feeling less whole individually.
