In a world where atrocities and vitriol assault our hopes daily, an individual occasionally emerges as a light unto his neighbors. Such an individual walks among us. He has shouldered a tragic experience, yet seems free of bitterness.
J.R. Vicha, a local defense attorney and former McLennan County prosecutor, is young in age but wise beyond his 40 years. Though much time has passed since I spoke with him, I remember well his grandmother, Zelda Vicha. Long ago, in my early days as a local CPA, Zelda’s employer, Dr. Joe Littrell, of blessed memory, was a client and friend of my family. I regularly visited with Zelda when making calls on Dr. Littrell. Her smile was magnetic, her laugh delightful.
I was shattered that summer day in 1989 when I learned that Zelda, husband Robert and their son, Waco police officer Sgt. Bobby Vicha, were brutally murdered. J.R., 11, was tied up along with his cousins as the murders unfolded. The perpetrator was determined to be Billie Wayne Coble. J.R. and his surviving family have lived with the horror of that day and its chaotic aftermath for 30 years. Only recently was the court’s mandate finally carried out. Last month in Huntsville, Coble, 70, was put to death with a lethal dose of pentobarbital.
J.R. has shown a remarkable ability to accept tragedy, draw lessons from it and move on. He has matured, completed college and law school. He holds no smoldering hate. He wishes no ill will. He demonstrated this when, during the grim process of the state’s putting Mr. Coble to death, Coble’s son G.W. and grandson Dalton erupted in apparent grief and anger. This resulted in their being promptly arrested for disorderly conduct.
J.R., who attended the execution, surprised many with his reaction, according to the Trib’s Kristin Hoppa, also on the scene. As J.R. told her: “I didn’t see (the outburst). I don’t know what happened, but I heard it. I feel like G.W. is also a victim in all of this. He didn’t ask for any of this. That had to be very emotional for him. I would hope the prosecutors down there would refuse the case and let him go on with his life.”
Consider this a moment. J.R. could have grown into a bitter, vengeful young man. He instead chose the high road of forgiveness, compassion and understanding. And it is here our story yields what might be considered a surprising but uplifting lesson, especially in an era when hate is not only all around us and emanating from the highest levels of society but infecting many of us without our even knowing it. Here is a case where one might well be excused for any vengeance.
Instead, there was no name-calling on J.R.’s part, no smug retribution, no longing for harmful outcomes.
If we all could show such compassion and understanding before resorting to ridicule, hate or revenge, then greater peace, happier days and calmer lives might mark our times on Earth. If such compassion leads to forgiveness, perhaps we could accomplish more in a shorter time than we see from today’s constant clamor of arguments, rhetoric and outright lies.
Author C.R. Strahan famously wrote: “Forgiveness has nothing to do with absolving a criminal of his crime. It has everything to do with relieving oneself of the burden of being a victim — letting go of the pain and transforming oneself from victim to survivor.”
J.R. has set a shining example for neighbors and friends, even on a day when the heavens might have allowed otherwise. His grandmother Zelda would be so proud. So should we all.