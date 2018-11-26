For the many Wacoans interested in the education and welfare of our youth, this could be a story of one of the best-kept secrets of community service. This is a story of collaboration, creativity, volunteerism, youth education and youthful wonder. And it doesn’t get much better than this.
Every year in the fall, for the last 46 years, a number of creative adults have plotted and planned an extravagant musical experience for local elementary school students. This year again dozens of area public, private and home schools participated, bringing almost 6,000 of their students in dozens and dozens of buses to three separate Waco Hall concerts on Tuesday, Nov. 13. To make this all happen, an incredibly collaborative group was assembled including Baylor University, Paula Hoover of Waco Independent School District (as well as district music teachers), Natalie George and Joy’s School of Dance, Charlie Walter of the Mayborn Museum Complex, Fran Good and Paula Floeck of the Waco Symphony Council, the Baylor Campus Orchestra and Baylor Symphony, Matthew Hagestuen of the Baylor Orchestral Conducting Program and co-chairs Stevie Sheffield and Kim Snow.
In truly cold weather, many host volunteers from the Waco Symphony Board and Waco Symphony Council shivered while shepherding approximately 2,000 students per concert from their school buses to the steps of Waco Hall and into the concert hall floor and balcony seating to witness an incredible hour of learning and listening. These buses remained lined up on the street immediately in front of Waco Hall, awaiting students’ return afterward . Baylor’s police force worked magnificently to usher the buses onto campus, get them carefully parked and then steer them safely from campus at concert’s end.
The always charming Ann Harder from KXXV-TV, dressed in period apparel from the Titanic era, served as mistress of ceremony for all three concerts. She has graciously participated in Children’s Symphony programs for many years. As the children listened in wonder, small chamber groups of Baylor music students came to the stage to illustrate woodwinds, brass, percussion and stringed instruments, carefully performing short segments so the students could identify what each instrument sounded like on its own and within a small group of similar instruments.
And then more than 150 musicians, including these smaller chamber groups, assembled on stage for the concert itself, complete with colorful slides and films depicting the music being played. The theme was “Oceans of Sea” with visuals from the Mayborn Museum’s “Faces of the Southern Ocean” and “Titanic, the Artifact Exhibition.” The repertoire included compositions, all with ocean or sea titles, including Malcolm Arnold, Daniel Baldwin, George Handel, Franz Schubert, Claude Debussy, Alan Hovhaness, Alan Menken, Reinhold Gliere and, of course, the late James Horner with selections from his score for the film “Titanic.” Joining the production in addition to the Joy’s School of Dance students were vocal soloist Megan Gackle and actor Nathaniel Meldin and an additional conductor from the Baylor Campus Orchestra, Dr. Michael Alexander.
The pageantry and professionalism surely made an impact on each and every child, and the vigor and excitement amongst these young students was evident. What a marvelous time they had away from their otherwise normal school day.
But what’s brilliant about this entire effort for our children is the impact that a symphony experience can have on a young mind. Without this day, many students would not know the beauty of a symphony performing in stunning unison and urgency. They might not otherwise appreciate the opportunity (or talent) they could have in learning to play an instrument. They could one day do everything from join a band or play in a local orchestra, learning the meaning of teamwork. They might even become a musician or music faculty member in their adult lives. Music can carve out many paths — even scoring films.
We have only to recall our area musicians, bands and orchestras. These add to our quality of life and give inspiration and meaning to choirs, theaters, religious services and many venues of local entertainment. Only then can we fully understand the importance of music in our lives. Furthermore, research indicates the amazing relationship between music education and math and science, added reason to support music education in all our schools.
This story, you see, is a never-ending one because the experience almost 6,000 students gained on this very special Children’s Symphony day could well have an impact on these children for many years to come. This experience might serve as an invitation to participate in a much larger and richer world than these students ever imagined. Hopefully, this special day was just a brief chapter in a continuing saga which has been told for more than 40 years in our community and will hopefully be told again next year.
Bravo to all who partnered in this magnificent gesture. This may not be told in today’s Page One headlines but it will remain in the hearts of the young and in those of us old enough to remain hopeful about the future!