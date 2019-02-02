I finally found something that pushes my last-straw buttons more than conflict over The Wall: today’s TV commercials — not necessarily their content but their quantity.
Don’t get me wrong. I don’t find time to watch television much. Well, except for football. And basketball. OK, baseball and American Ninja Warrior. American Ninja Warrior I blame on my grandson. He got me hooked. But beyond that, I don’t see a lot of television. But I realized recently just why I don’t find time to watch television.
On a rare evening when dinner was finished before 9 p.m. and the late-night news wasn’t quite on, I flipped on the “telly” and settled in to see what Congress did or didn’t do that day. (As an aside, maybe a wall around Congress would be helpful. Lock them in till they do something helpful. But I digress!)
Some fairly intriguing and complicated medical/fire/police offering was finishing up when a commercial break threw itself at me. Now in the old days, a commercial offering happened on the quarter-hour, presenting just enough time to grab a snack or check out the “facility.” That timing has gone the way of Jackie Gleason. This particular intermission was one of several every eight to 10 minutes. And it included — I exaggerate not — 12 different commercials!
Honest. I wrote them down to keep from pushing my head through a meat grinder: Marshalls (and don’t forget TJ Maxx), Secret Resorts.Com, Allstate Insurance, Nature Valley, Verizon, Jimmy Fallon, Merle Norman, Reliant Energy, Queen Latifah speaking for Strayer Education, the local television station, Merle Norman (AGAIN!) and “The Enemy Within.” Now someone out there in TV land might remember and take action based on each of these commercials but, trust me here, if I hadn’t written them all down, I’d have no memory of any of them (and, of course, no interest either).
An interesting tidbit: It might just be my age showing but during a regularly scheduled program I often have trouble hearing some parts of the dialogue. It’s either too fast, has too much of a foreign accent or is plain inaudible to me. But I can catch every boring word of the commercials without a problem. If it weren’t for the fact I’m not interested in commercials and maybe interested in regular programming, I would say I have selective hearing. My wife certainly believes this to be true but another reason may loom.
And surely, you say, I just hit a particularly bountiful commercial break that night. Just to test myself, I skipped a bathroom break and watched the many chapters of the next commercial saga which, unhappily, occurred seven minutes from the last. Only eight commercial spots this time: Covergirl Mascara, “Dumbo,” Subaru, Simple Truth Foods, VRBO (for the abbreviation-challenged, Vacation Rentals By Owner), H&R Block (tax returns…now there’s a happy thought), United Health Care (definitely not a happy thought), Straight Talk Wireless and “New Amsterdam.” I hate to complain about “New Amsterdam” because my wife loves that show. But after seven commercials squeezed into the time before it, I was biting a hole in my bottom lip. By the time I was back to regularly scheduled programming, I had forgotten the plot, some of the characters and who did what to whom. I should have just gone to the bathroom.
In the plus column of my commercial-watching this time: no pharmaceutical commercials, including those spending lengthy periods of time describing incredibly awful side effects rather than actually touting the drug.
The truth in all this: If these advertisers charged the viewer a dime to listen to their spiel, they might realize nobody wants to pay for their shtick. And even more true…nobody wants to get it free either. The only thing good about the whole situation is that we have much more time than ever to get a snack or check out the “loo.” Which rather defeats the purpose of the commercial.
The one time TV commercials have everyone’s rapt attention: the Super Bowl. Today is when folks tune in to watch the commercials and must bear sitting through regularly scheduled programming. Today we’ll see Christina Applegate pitch M&Ms, Kristin Chenoweth pitch avocados, Serena Williams pitch a friendship and dating app and Tom Hanks pitch journalism. But, of course, vendors today are sending their very best in commercials. On any other occasion, though, debate over The Wall might prove more enthralling.