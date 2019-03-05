While news of other Texas symphonies’ financial struggles makes the rounds occasionally, the Waco Symphony Association continues building on more than a half-century of bringing not only beautiful classical music to the greater Waco community but also the best in culture. The challenge now: continuing such success in an uncertain future.
Supported by many longtime supporters as well as new subscribers, our symphony has kept concert programs exciting through international superstars such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, soprano Renee Fleming and violinist Itzhak Perlman. The symphony also celebrates award-winning shows in our once-a-year “pops” concert featuring everything from a tribute to ABBA to a celebration of Cirque du Soleil.
This month highlights the considerable individual talents of the orchestra itself. Our March 23 concert showcases the strings in American composer Samuel Barber’s much-beloved, oft-played Adagio for Strings and the tight integration of different ensembles in the orchestra in German composer Paul Hindemith’s Concerto for Woodwinds, Harp and Orchestra.
But our symphony owes its broader staying power not only to patrons and sponsors but also the dedicated efforts of 41-year employee and current executive director Susan Taylor as well as the creativity of its first symphony conductor, Daniel Sternberg, followed by current conductor, 31-year veteran Stephen Heyde. And then there’s Baylor University, which not only hosts symphony performances at its own Waco Hall — a gift from the citizens of Waco — but also supports the music faculty and students who make up a significant part of the orchestra. Heyde himself is Mary Franks Thompson Professor of Orchestral Studies and Conductor-in-Residence at Baylor.
Unlike many other symphonies, particularly in Texas, the Waco Symphony Orchestra enjoys huge involvement by the Waco and Baylor communities. Balancing its budget is not easy and still involves plenty of insight, expertise and prayer. Yet local concert sponsors and season ticket-holders greatly bolster budgeting, as do the Waco Symphony Council and Waco Symphony Foundation.
All this is not to say there aren’t flies in the proverbial ointment. Indeed, Waco’s population would not seem large enough to support a symphony, yet it has done so for decades. But while that population continues to grow, especially of late, our community’s entertainment venues have multiplied. Many outlets for musical entertainment offer far more variety. Competition for entertainment is at historical highs locally.
What’s more, the general population’s interest in classical music isn’t quite as devoted as it once was. Let’s face it: Modern life is much busier than in days gone by. Younger families with offspring are hard pressed to find time after work to take care of family responsibilities and finances and support community activities. As in all communities, the older population — active in community functions almost from birth — are passing on and moving on. So, yes, historical support is seeing some decline.
The Waco Symphony Association board recognizes these heady challenges. From changes in programming to changes in timing of offerings to changes in outreach and promotion, we study and consider anything that might prove helpful in continuing to offer our community quality of life through beautiful music.
The true test of our symphony’s staying power will come not just from the dedication of board members, patrons and the Baylor community. The true test for the symphony — really, for all local arts organizations — lies in the development of new supporters. Older citizens supported the symphony and other causes because they were cultural investments in our community, part of what they believed contributed to a better world for their children, edification for themselves and the general attractiveness and prestige of their city.
With the modern-day glut of instant communication and gratification, the relevance of community to younger generations is sometimes camouflaged. Yet the playing of great music in a concert hall by so many talented individuals and ensembles, all tightly coordinated in harmony and rhythm and melody, not only represents a cultural feat worthy of our attention, it represents what all of us should seek in terms of community — certainly now more than ever.