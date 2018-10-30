Last week began in proud American tradition but ended in what has become a sad and familiar American tragedy, grounded in vitriol, ignorance and indifference.
Early voting is always a time for me to avoid the long lines of Election Day while fulfilling my civic obligation and enjoying the privilege of voting. I was delighted to see, at 9 a.m. on the very first day of early voting last week, a healthy line of voters. As always, hard-working election volunteers happily greeted voters, making the process efficient, time-saving and easy.
At least during my visit, no loud voices, no political rhetoric, no arguing corrupted this all-American ritual. I was reassured to realize that, regardless of the strong, perhaps historical dissension and disagreement across our country, here in the voting sanctum neighbors from across the county joined to peacefully exercise their right to elect their representatives.
As the week continued, news reports showed that across our city, county, state and country, the numbers of citizens voting early were surpassing prior tallies in remarkable fashion. This year at least voter apathy seems non-existent. How grand is that for our American way of life?
Alas, excitement over this positive news was not to last. Later in the week, we learned that a right-wing extremist, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, stood accused of sending through the mail pipe bombs destined for those deemed political opponents of President Trump and/or the Republican Party. Law enforcement officials say Sayoc had a list of more than 100 potential targets. This was followed by the slaughter of innocent Jewish prayer service attendees at a synagogue in Pittsburgh this past Saturday, the shooter apparently being an virulent anti-Semite. According to the police complaint, 46-year-old Robert Bowers wanted all Jews to die, that “they (Jews) were committing genocide to his people.”
In both atrocities, American citizens are accused.
I have joined the American community in mourning the loss of cherished lives in mass shooting after mass shooting across our country and in Texas. But as a committed American of the Jewish faith, the disaster in Pittsburgh hits particularly close to home. The attack on a Jewish synagogue in the United States feels like an attack on my own Jewish friends and family. There but for the grace of God go we.
In reading names of the 11 dead Jewish worshippers, aged from mid-50s to one lady of 97, I couldn’t help thinking of the many times in my own synagogue when I prayed with men and women just like those in Pittsburgh. The two brothers in Pittsburgh? Yes, we have them here in Waco. The 97-year-old lady, surely someone’s mother or grandmother? Yes, we have her here in Waco. The elderly married couple, following the Jewish tradition of weekly Saturday sabbath worship? Yes, we have them here in Waco.
And I thought of my great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren, generations of family who have attended services in my synagogue of over 130 years right here in Waco, Texas.
The sad video of a Jewish Sabbath sundown service in Pittsburgh, attended by hundreds of the Jewish community and their friends, some not of the Jewish faith, stunned me into silence and tears as I listened to the familiar tunes of the traditional Havdalah service. No less than the executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh has offered protection for the Jewish community’s religious services.
The broader question as the services of the dead begin in Pittsburgh: Have we allowed our American strength in civic discourse, public service and national community interest to sink to this pathetic nadir? Is there something we can do to change the course on which we find ourselves?
A slight smile followed my tears as I remembered the pride I felt in the polling place last week. We can be instruments for better lives and positive outcomes. With the right public servants, with an interested, active, civil and engaged citizenry, life really can be better.
I pray no other community witnesses what Pittsburgh and so many communities before Pittsburgh have experienced. I know the ballot box can’t mask the pain of a nation descended into hate, chaos and bloodshed. But it can give us the hope for a better tomorrow.