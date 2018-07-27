I had occasion recently to visit the local cemetery where my parents and grandparents rest. I had remembered but nonetheless noted the dates of their passing, particularly the date of my dad’s mother, my grandmother, Matley Harelik, who left us one hot July day 47 years ago. I stood in amazement that so many years had passed.
Matley — or Momo as she was crowned by my cousin Max, oldest of the eight grandchildren — was only 4-foot-11, target height of each of the grandchildren as they grew. If only we could surpass Momo in height! And with the exception of one of her granddaughters, we all hit the target … and then some.
Times have changed and today’s grandmothers are known to participate in yoga sessions, dance classes, cooking schools and college continuing-ed courses. But in my grandmother’s day, grandmothers were, well, grandmothers. They devoted time to cooking delicacies, tending vegetable gardens, cleaning the house and sewing clothes for the grandchildren. And Momo did all this very well.
She was well known for her homemade hand-prepared bagels, baked cheese and kosher dill pickles. I recall many days during summer stays that Momo arose at 4:30 a.m. to make fresh bagels so her family could have them for breakfast, hot with butter, along with her special baked cheese. And she grew cucumbers that she pickled in cold water with her home-grown dill. The pickle jars were stored in her low-ceiling basement under the house — just right for her 4-foot-11 frame — till the grandchildren raided them on summer visits. Rarely can we find a kosher pickle today to match the quality and taste of hers.
She was a Jewish immigrant, bravely leaving her entire family in Mother Russia shortly after the turn of the 20th century to follow her betrothed, my grandfather, to the small Texas town of Hamilton. My grandfather, initially peddling bananas from a covered wagon from his port of entry, Galveston, became a successful merchant. Momo came to a very strange land of men in “pointy shoes” and big hats, and a community that spoke no Russian. In the midst of making a home and helping my grandfather in the business, she gave birth to three sons and took English classes. I smile looking through her English lesson books where she learned to speak English or, as she sometimes more accurately called it, “Texan.”
She and my grandfather, settling in a German town, were fortunate in that they spoke the old Jewish language of Yiddish, sometimes referred to as “low German,” and their German townsfolk could communicate with them in the early years when my grandparents’ English wasn’t yet so perfect. And they made friends and reared their boys, were proud of their grandchildren and, yes, loved America. Things worked out as they’re supposed to — they assimilated, aided by the warm reception and reassuring hospitality of others.
My grandmother could dance and sing as well. She taught me a dance step that I have never forgotten — nor have I forgotten one of her favorite songs, a Yiddish ballad called Di Grine Kuzine or “The Greenhorn Cousin.” The words float through my mind with their haunting melody:
Tsu mir ist gekemen a kusinze, My cousin has come to me
Sheyn vi gold iz ze geven, di grine. Beautiful as gold, the “greenhorn.”
Bekelekh vi royten pomeantsn, Cheeks like rosy pomegranates
Fiselekh vos betn zikh tsum tantsn. And feet ready to dance.
The ballad, initially about a cousin coming to America, eventually ends with a stanza reflecting some tarnished perspective of America through the eyes of this greenhorn cousin. But for my grandmother, no tarnished perspective of America ever existed. She and my grandfather were proud of their eventual citizenship; they so hated their experience in their home country of Russia that they refused to speak Russian after they learned English. English became their “native” tongue and my grandparents were true American flag-wavers on all occasions.
Momo’s passing was a sad day for me and the entire family. Her sweet smile, little body and exuberant spirit are yet missed. I can still hear the light tingle of the bracelet which carried the silhouetted faces and names of each of her grandchildren; it told of her movements as she walked, announcing her highly anticipated arrival in our Waco home. And I can still picture those early Hamilton mornings in Central Texas, family members feasting on hot, buttered bagels.
Standing at the cemetery, gazing at the hundreds of headstones, reminded one of those who have passed from our lives, yet nonetheless spark memories of wonderful times from other eras. We’re also reminded of the wonder of the world our ancestors found and built here for those of us who inherited their bequest. If we can just proudly stand on their shoulders and move forward with hope, kindness and spirit, I suspect they would believe their destiny is truly being fulfilled.