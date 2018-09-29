If you somehow missed the recent production of “Newsies” by the Waco Civic Theatre, you need to submit to a civic flogging. Speak to anyone fortunate enough to score a ticket for one of the many sold-out performances and you’ll hear nothing but praise for the casting, singing, acting, set design, lighting and, most of all, the intricate and exciting choreography. Highlighted by the delightful characterizations by Joey Tomayo as lead newsie and Karis McMurry as his romantic counterpart, the entire cast — from very young to more experienced — was superlative in conjuring up a time long gone. Not lost in importance: The local talent did it all. Tomayo is a first-grade teacher at Rapoport Academy and McMurry is a local senior in high school!
Waco has been undergoing a renaissance in all categories of the visual and performing arts. Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond has led her team in expanding new arts initiatives in our community and schools. She’s done a masterful job of crowning Waco with a new Cultural Arts District designation, a state honor highlighting our city as a cultural destination in Texas and beyond. And longtime Waco Cultural Arts Fest director Doreen Ravenscroft continues to enhance Waco’s visibility from diversity in the arts, including paving the way for a statue dedicated to our very own World War II hero, Doris Miller. Sculptural enhancements of cattle in Indian Spring Park as well as animals for Cameron Park Zoo have been championed by none other than philanthropists Betsy and Clifton Robinson among many others. These sculptures have reached the point in number and artistry that tourists regularly count the Brazos River as a must-see destination.
Dramatic and musical scheduling by McLennan Community College’s Visual and Performing Arts Division has resulted in its being one of the world’s few All-Steinway two-year colleges. MCC gives students creative opportunities in photography and art along with music and theater. And Baylor University continues to produce dramatic and musical adaptations with its historically, widely recognized drama and music departments. It continues to receive accolades and awards for its nationally known Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Baylor Chamber Orchestra. The Art Center of Waco, recently relocated, continues to promote art classes, exhibits and special events such as the current exhibit “Writing on the Wall,” featuring the “Haight Street Rat” by internationally known artist, Banksy. Happily, “Writing on the Wall” and its emphasis on street art in turn underlines similar efforts all around our town.
And the crown jewel of Waco culture, the Waco Symphony Orchestra, continues in its 57th season in bringing to Waco the height of musical achievement in creative symphony seasons. These most recently included performances by internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and star soprano Renee Fleming. Indeed, this season will feature one concert with Waco child prodigies, Midway High School twins Haeun Moon and Hayoung Moon, who have already debuted in Carnegie Hall. They’ll perform Brahms’ Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra this spring.
The Waco Symphony Orchestra, as part of its outreach program to youth, also supports music programs at Lake Air Montessori and Tennyson Middle School as well as continuing a long partnership with the Waco Youth Symphony headquartered at Midway High School.
The real miracle behind supporting the local arts on every level is the dramatic influence it has on youth in our community. Besides fostering self-confidence in all phases, scientific analysis points to increased strengths in science and math by those who participate in the arts. Participating in drama, for instance, clearly helps the young learn important stories and perspectives, portray inspirational characters, project their voices, enhance their experiences and gain confidence before large audiences.
Former President John F. Kennedy once said: “Above all, we are coming to understand that the arts incarnate the creativity of a free people. When the creative impulse cannot flourish, when it cannot freely select its methods and objects, when it is deprived of spontaneity, then society severs the root of art.”
Through the great periods of mankind’s accomplishments, from the Greeks and Romans to the Elizabethan period, from the times of the Medici clan in Florence to the 19th and 20th century performance halls of Prague and Vienna, music, art, theater and dance have enhanced the human existence. And that existence is further enhanced by those who help the arts flourish.
Central Texans have the unique opportunity to see the arts in this area expand and improve. Lest we be condemned to a life devoid of beauty and grace, we should join and enjoy the Renaissance of all arts in our fair county. And save yourself from a self-flogging later.