“How do you have patience for people who claim they love America but clearly can’t stand Americans?” These words are spoken by a political lobbyist in the 1995 movie, “The American President.” In it, a lobbyist is having a romantic relationship with President Shepherd, a widower. No party affiliation is referenced, but the president’s primary re-election opponent is politically rabid Sen. Bob Runsom.
Runsom is in attack mode against the president, particularly regarding his relationship with the pretty lobbyist: “He (Shepherd) is the president. I don’t even know what we call her. Is she the first mistress?”
All this fits the vitriol of today’s discourse between Democrats and Republicans. As opposed to first lady Michelle Obama’s inspiring 2016 advice, “When they go low, we go high,” the new mantra is clearly: “When they go low, we go lower.”
As I listen to different voices during the political campaign wrapping up today, it’s inconceivable to many of us that someone of an opposing party or with an opposing view can also be a patriotic American who loves his country. Consider the rhetoric: How can you advocate raising taxes and say you love America? How can you advocate lowering taxes and say you love America? How can you advocate the Second Amendment amid mass slaughter and say you love America? How can you advocate background checks for gun purchases and say you love America? How can you advocate reducing spending for the military and say you love America? How can you advocate reducing spending for Social Security and say you love America?
Take one narrative, for example, that dominates our culture: Repeatedly cutting taxes improves government. The appeal is always to basic greed. Cut taxes so you can keep more of your hard-earned money. Yet numerous economists who presumably know their subject say cutting taxes and increasing spending doesn’t work. It increases debt — currently at $21 trillion and counting. But then some now say deficits don’t really matter. What me worry?
Point: Can patriotism be neatly defined on so utterly complex an issue as tax cuts and fiscal responsibility?
Worse, at some point in all this we simply stop speaking with one another. Over the years I’ve asked different people to explain to me the reasons for one view or another. Sometimes they can actually answer my question, which helps me better understand and even appreciate their studied position. Sometimes I’m referred to someone else who can explain it all or to a book which articulates it better.
More commonly, I’m accused of wanting to start an argument.
Yet respect begins with listening, not by talking over or talking louder. The only way I can learn from someone with a different point of view is to listen to what the person has to say. But respect must be mutual. I listen to you and you listen to me.
Respect is surely opposite of what we see on many television news shows. As one commentator snapped after being asked about treating one’s opponent with respect: “They don’t deserve respect. When they’ve earned it, I’ll give it to them.”
This ultimately means I can analyze and attack not only your argument and your position but you as a human being. An example is President Trump’s reference to Rep. Maxine Waters as “an extraordinarily low I.Q. person.” So long as we are name-calling and yelling at one another, we only breed further distrust and disrespect. When Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan last week calmly said President Trump can’t change a constitutional amendment by executive order, the president opened fire on the speaker, a member of his own party.
The philosophy nowadays: “Move to Canada if you don’t like how we run things. Move to Russia. Move to Venezuela. You cannot say you love America and also want to change America in a way that is different from the way I want to change America.”
And so respect vanishes and the bullhorns end on a blast: “I cannot talk to you because you are a ... a socialist!” Or “I cannot talk to you because you are so obviously a ... a fascist!”
Thus we are no longer “Americans,” at least to other so-called Americans. To borrow from the aforementioned film: “How do you have patience for people who claim they love America but clearly hate Americans?” How indeed.