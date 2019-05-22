Besides opposition to Obamacare, just what is the conservative agenda in health care? Good question. Only two issues regularly get public attention on that part of the political dial: gun rights and abortion. And when it comes to sanctity of life, principles clash.
According to public health data, an average of 320 people are shot with firearms and 90 die from such shootings every day in the United States. Numbers include both accidents and murders. Since 1968 more civilians have died in the United States through gun violence than all U.S. soldiers killed by any means in all battles fought in American history combined. And mass shootings, which tend to get maximum news coverage, represent only 2 percent of this annual number.
On Nov. 20, 2018, the Annals of Internal Medicine published a position paper encouraging physicians to educate patients regarding the health threat inherent in gun violence. Meanwhile, some on the right claim the public conversation should really be about protecting the innocent — not about murder or violence or gun restrictions.
How often do we hear that if someone is elected, he or she will take away our guns? Such rhetoric has great emotional appeal without being based in any reality. To make guns completely illegal would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution cancelling the Second Amendment. And if such an amendment were ever passed, it would be about as successful in enforcement as the short-lived Eighteenth Amendment to prohibit demon rum.
In short, ending the right to “keep and bear arms” faces a formidable challenge. Yet the right to keep and bear arms does not prohibit restrictions necessary to prevent abuse of this particular right. No less than late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia — author of the Heller decision so celebrated by gun-rights activists — said so in his hallmark 2008 ruling.
The other key health issue: stamping out the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 has held that a woman is guaranteed the right to an abortion to terminate a pregnancy. Both celebrated and loathed, this decision has sparked intense debate and even violence across the United States.
For some it’s a religious issue: Only God is the ultimate giver and taker of life. No human has the right to decide to end another’s life (except, of course, when a jury decides so). For some, it’s religious and philosophical. When does a fertilized ovum, an embryo, become a person and deserving of protection? When does an embryo gain a soul? Some quoting Genesis 2:7 argue the fetus does not gain personhood or “ensoulment” till the newborn breathes on its own after birth: “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
Some states operating under conservative tenets such as Alabama seek to restrict if not eliminate abortion, challenging our highest court’s decision, now under a new set of justices. Some promote amending the Constitution to ban all abortions and thus overrule Roe v. Wade. If such an amendment were passed, it too would probably be about as successful as the Eighteenth Amendment.
So what is the conservative health-care agenda? Is it minimum infringement on gun owners’ freedoms, maximum infringement on abortion laws and the rights of women? And where is the ethical consistency within such volatile issues? It’s a conundrum that isn’t likely to be resolved anytime soon.