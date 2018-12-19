President Dwight Eisenhower openly subscribed to the domino theory of historical disaster. Or, alternatively, the slippery slope argument as it’s termed for unethical decision-making. In this theory, one decision, perhaps seemingly inconsequential at the moment, leads to another and then another and then another, all in a discouraging direction.
One big domino on a slippery slope indeed: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has led Congress in a powerful march away from the Constitution of the United States, enough that he may have contributed to the Democratic takeover of the neighboring House of Representatives. Example No. 1: Ignoring one of the most critical duties conferred on the Senate by the Founders: advise and consent.
One of the powers given to the president of the United States by the Constitution is the authority to appoint justices to the Supreme Court. With Senate approval, these appointed justices serve their terms for life. Yet when arch-conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died on holiday in West Texas in February 2016, McConnell, along with much vocal support from fellow Republicans, unilaterally declared, in so many words, the Constitution was no longer the law of the land. So much for Justice Scalia’s rallying cry of “originalism,” a concept worthy only when politically convenient, it would seem.
McConnell said that even though the Constitution does give the president the power to appoint Supreme Court judges, nevertheless the Constitution does not apply to all four years of the second term of the president but only to the first three years. Good luck finding this in the Constitution!
In Scalia’s case, he died at the end of Democratic President Obama’s second term or his final four years. Since, according to McConnell’s constitutional revisionism, the Constitution does not apply to the final year of the second term, McConnell refused to consider Obama’s recommendation of moderate jurist Merrick Garland to the high court. Thus, through subversion of what the Founders clearly intended, Obama’s successor instead got to make the appointment to what will forever be known as “the stolen seat.”
The interesting issue to me is Congress did absolutely nothing to counteract this constitutional abuse by McConnell and fellow Republicans. Because Republicans controlled the House and Senate, they went out of their way to agree with McConnell rather than siding with the Constitution. The reason for this abuse of power is twofold: First, they wanted to wait till the 2016 election in hopes a Republican president would be elected and then make a Republican appointment to the Supreme Court, which is what happened. Second, they did so, evidently, because they had the power to do so.
We now near the end of the second year of Republican President Trump’s first term. Part of the ongoing saga of Trump’s presidency is the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into whether there was collusion between the Trump circle and the Russians in influencing the 2016 presidential election in favor of Trump. Given the closeness of the election tally, the question is constitutionally relevant.
President Trump vigorously denies any collusion but has become increasingly frustrated with the direction the Mueller investigation has moved. For example, this investigation brought us the Stormy Daniels episode. The adult film star says she had an affair with Trump before the election. Further, she was paid $130,000 in so-called “hush money” by President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, not to discuss it, all in violation of federal campaign law.
In the year 2000, when George W. Bush was running for president, Republicans were all over Bill Clinton for the admittedly disgraceful Monica Lewinsky affair. They clamored about “family values” and restoring decency and integrity to the White House. But when the Justice Department did execute a search warrant regarding Michael Cohen and payment of cash to porn star Stormy Daniels, news reports indicated Trump was upset by the raid. He said it represented an attack on America.
In past months, the president has denied he wants to fire Mueller while maintaining that he has the constitutional right to do so. McConnell, ever the obstructionist, refused to allow a bill to be sent to the Senate floor that would prohibit President Trump from firing Mr. Mueller.
The big question as 2019 dawns: What will the Senate do in the future? Will it lie down and be the president’s obsequious lap dog? Will it defend the Constitution? Or will this once-august body simply declare fealty to the president? One thing’s sure: Republican senators are on that ol’ slippery slope in redefining what an oath means to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” And that should concern a lot more of us than it apparently does.