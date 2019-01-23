Americans have always tried to vote for people of integrity, especially people who tell the truth. We generally distrust those who tell only half-truths. Yet we now clearly have a president who only tells us what he claims is truth — what specifically benefits him.
This propensity to conceal information was evident in Donald Trump’s refusal to show us his income tax returns, despite a campaign vow to eventually do so. The message back in 2016: Trust Trump to make leadership decisions without all relevant information. Unlike former presidents, Trump decided such income information was unnecessary for our decision-making. He further tested our gullibility by claiming his tax returns were unavailable because they were under audit by the IRS.
I seriously doubt the Trump business empire ventures into projects without budgeting potential costs and financial risks. But when it comes to electing the most powerful person in the world, the president decided the average American need not know such information. All we needed to know is that he is a master deal-maker, just like the one he played on reality TV so many seasons.
But one of the biggest lies sweeping our nation, and fast becoming the Republican mantra, is Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on our southern border. Now, after failing over two long years to get it through a Republican Congress, he suddenly decides to make good on this promise under a Democratic House specifically elected to put the brakes on his renegade administration. Talk about bad timing.
And, yes, it almost sounds as if he is advocating integrity. After all, he only wants to do what he promised when campaigning in 2016. But even this is only a half-truth if you also take him at his word about Mexico, not we the taxpayers, funding his border wall.
More surprising is the fact that so many Americans — while doggedly claiming ours is a “Christian nation” — simply ignore Trump’s repeated violation of one of Christianity’s most fundamental commandments: to tell the truth. We do not swear in a court of law to “tell the half-truth, the whole half-truth, nothing but the half-truth, so help me God.” Moses says: “Do not bear false witness” (Exodus 20:16). He does not say that we are not to bear half-false witness. But our president is a master at claiming a half-truth as the whole truth — and too many of us regularly let him get away with this sin.
During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly called for a wall on the southern border of our country. In campaign speeches he always said Mexico would pay for the wall. It will not cost the U.S. taxpayer anything. Yet now in addition to Republican leadership, the right-wing media have accepted this half-truth about the wall: We, not Mexico, will pay for it.
One could easily sense his desperation to qualify his promise during his roundtable discussion with Texas politicos, including his ally, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, in his Jan. 10 visit to McAllen: “When I say Mexico is going to pay for the wall, that’s what I said: Mexico is going to pay. I didn’t say they’re going to write me a check for $20 billion or $10 billion. No one is going to write a check. I said they’re going to pay for the wall. And if Congress approves this incredible trade bill that we made with Mexico — and Canada, by the way — but with Mexico, in this case — they’re paying for the wall many, many times over. And Dan [Patrick] said, ‘Would you do me a favor? Say that.’ And I do say it, but the press sort of refuses to acknowledge it. When I say Mexico is going to pay for the wall, that’s what I mean. Mexico is paying for the wall. And I didn’t mean, ‘Please write me a check.’ I mean very simply: They’re paying for it in the trade deal. And sometimes I’d say that.”
Where are the consequences for Trump’s lying? Not with Trump. He’s satisfied to rage at House Democrats to pay for what he wants. The sad fact is so many of us are happy for him to get away with this.
Incidentally, Sen. Ted Cruz’s own colorful plan to offset the costs of a border wall by reserving any amounts criminally forfeited to the U.S. government as a result of the ongoing prosecution of El Chapo and other drug lords gets us a little closer to helping President Trump deliver on his campaign pledge. But Trump’s boast still rings empty two years later.