Recent decades have produced numerous scientific studies on the devastating effects of plastics on our environment. Some plastics take centuries to degrade to a level where they no longer threaten terrain wildlife, marine life and soil fertility. Fish and wildlife routinely swallow plastics as a food source or strangle themselves attempting to play or interact with plastics. And plastic obviously offers no nutritional value to the soil for the feeding of plant life.
Of late, the plastic straw has been more and more touted as environmentally dangerous, especially for something that offers but fleeting pleasure in how we consume beverages. As the Trib reported last month, Aramark, which provides food service for arenas, industrial venues, hospitals and schools including Baylor University, has yanked plastic straws from routine use in cafeterias in Baylor’s four residence halls.
And while the campaign to defeat the ubiquitous, single-use plastic shopping bag so obviously cluttering the environment has suffered some setbacks — the Texas Supreme Court this summer ruled cities cannot ban businesses from selling or providing single-use bags — some grocery chains are beginning to show regard for the environment in ways state leaders do not. Good for them.
It’s not just wildlife one must be worried about. Evidence indicates the chemicals added to plastics can be absorbed by human bodies — enough to alter hormones or adversely impact health. According to Environmental Health News, “People are exposed to chemicals from plastic multiple times per day through the air, dust, water, food and use of consumer products.” Ugh.
Marine life in particular suffocates on plastic. Large sea animals such as whales can swallow tons of plastic they can never digest. Autopsies reveal stomachs bloated with plastics that have been carelessly thrown into the ocean as litter or has washed into the sea from streams and rivers contaminated with litter.
Another plastic alarm has sounded. It seems so harmless, so minute, compared to larger plastic products, but it’s reportedly the top plastic polluter in the world: the lowly cigarette butt. Like any other plastic, it doesn’t readily biodegrade. Fewer people in the United States smoke these days, yet cigarette butts are the most littered item around the world.
Granted, some smokers feel gratified when casting cigarette butts on the ground and smashing them out to eliminate residual sparks. But another problem remains: The cigarette filter is plastic — and plastic simply doesn’t biodegrade in our time or our children’s time or our grandchildren’s time. It outlasts us all.
Filtered cigarettes were launched in the mid-20th century as more concerns were raised about health problems related to smoking. Filtered cigarettes were supposedly the answer. But today, according to Keep America Beautiful, “The overall littering rate for cigarette butts is 65 percent, and tobacco products comprise 38 percent of all U.S. roadway litter.”
Originally, cigarette filters were advertised as eliminating all the bad chemicals from tobacco smoke. The cigarette industry thought it outdid itself in research and development of new, fancier, healthier cigarette filters. Advertising completed the picture with attractive young adults — think Virginia Slims — enjoying a blissful evening of safer cigarettes. However, cellulose acetate — the main element in cigarette filters — only partially removes dangerous tar from smoke inhaled into the lungs. Plenty of tar still gets through the cellulose acetate, a plastic that can remain in the environment as long as most other plastics.
Sure, the cigarette butt may well be tossed aside because it seems too trifling to meaningfully contribute to litter. Yet research indicates they’re consequential to the environment, and in no good way.
Research has explored alternative, biodegradable material for cigarette filters such as paper or cotton, but smokers don’t like these filters; they don’t allow enough smoke to pass through. The tobacco industry has even tested portable, hand-held ashtrays. But the cigarette butt seems likely to remain on the scene, yet another plastic gradually choking us and our environment.
As Dustin Hoffman was so presciently admonished in the 1967 film “The Graduate,” the word of the future is plastic. Certainly, plastic has made our lives more convenient in ways ranging from easier commerce, such as “Put it on plastic,” to plastic milk jugs and soda bottles. So much for those reusable glass bottles.
Where from here? As is so often the case, corporations may lead the way, spurred by steady public input that no longer resonates with state and federal politicians. McDonald’s reportedly is testing paper straws in the United Kingdom and American Airlines is doing away with plastic straws and drink stirrers on its flights. Yet the problem is bigger than straws, cigarette butts and single-use shopping bags — and it begins with each of us and what sort of world we literally want to leave our progeny. Right now, the scale of the problem doesn’t speak well of us.
Hal Ritter is a retired minister, counselor and educator. He taught at Truett Theological Seminary and the Department of Educational Psychology at Baylor University. He also helped train Family Life Chaplains at Fort Hood.