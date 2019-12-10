I have always felt safe as a U.S. citizen. I have long felt the laws of the land were intended to protect me.
I feel less safe now. Suddenly Republicans — once guardians of the rule of law in America — are attacking the “Whistleblower Protection Act,” the very law intended to protect me if I ever had reason and felt patriotic compulsion to reveal information regarding some harmful or problematic activity about a particular person or agency or suspicious or treasonous undertaking.
The president demands the news media publish the name and address of the whistleblower whose anonymous complaint led to proposed articles of impeachment. In claiming the need for such disclosure, the president says the whistleblower should be identified and come before Congress and publicly provide sworn testimony, notwithstanding the president’s own refusal to allow members of his administration to testify.
Pattern? Sure. And it’s extensive. For instance, Trump has previously attacked Indiana-born U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, calling him a Mexican and saying he could not be trusted to judge Trump’s actions because of a supposed hostility about the border wall. Why? Even though he is a U.S. citizen by birth, Curiel cannot be trusted because of his Mexican heritage.
President Trump and his allies question the loyalty of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an adviser on Ukraine to the U.S. National Security Council, because Vindman was born in Ukraine. Mr. Vindman, a U.S. citizen who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, came to the United States at age 3. He was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq.
Questions of citizenship and loyalty obsess the president, especially when it’s politically convenient to brand those who displease him as anything but citizens. Consider Trump’s non-stop birther-conspiracy rumors when Barack Obama was president. Then Private Citizen Trump was all over the national news with his false accusation that President Obama was not a “natural-born” citizen of the United States, thus making his presidency illegitimate. In Mr. Trump’s challenge to Mr. Obama to produce his birth certificate, Mr. Trump basically asked the president what Obama was hiding by not disclosing?
Yet Trump’s demand for transparency and disclosure ends when suspicions swirl about him. For instance, when it comes to his income-tax information, Trump talks out of the other side of his mouth. When citizens make their selection for the presidency of the United States, they can do just fine without his income-tax information, he proclaims. And in our hate and political animus, too many of us swallow the bait.
All Americans need to know is that Trump is honest and most qualified, so vote for Trump: “Trust me.”
But do not trust the whistleblower because he/she has ulterior motives.
And do not trust Lt. Col. Vindman in what he says because he has ulterior motives.
And do not trust President Obama’s birth certificate. It’s a forgery.
Just trust Trump. He is the only person in the United States who does not have ulterior motives. As U.S. citizens, that’s all we need to know.
Which is why I no longer feel protected by our laws. Any chief executive of the United States who says, “The laws do not apply to me,” is dangerous. And when that same executive questions the citizenship, patriotism and integrity of all who dare cross him, I am afraid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.