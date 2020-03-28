While vice president, Joe Biden repeatedly insisted that the Chinese Communist Party was no threat to Americans when in fact the opposite is true. And we may well be seeing the proof amidst our pandemic crisis: Recently the party’s state-run television declared China was considering cutting off all medication manufactured in China and that they would “throw Americans into a mighty sea of Wuhan Chinese Virus.”
By contrast, President Trump has been extremely tough on the Chinese Communist Party, especially on trade. Despite these efforts, the Democrats and those in the liberal media take exception to his toughness. Trump has been right about China from the start. The Chinese Communist Party has been and will always be enemies of the United States and in just a few short years will become the largest economy in the world. Every news organization, politician and citizen in this country must wake up, see this for what it is and stand up to those in our government allowing this to continue.
China recently expelled all U.S. media companies, including The New York Times, over reporting of the Wuhan Chinese Virus. The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control have known for decades that such a pandemic could happen and that the mostly likely place of origin would be the southeastern part of China where Wuhan is located. We saw this exact scenario play out in 2002 and 2003 in the same region with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). China tried covering up the outbreak but unfortunately the epidemic spread globally and 18 people died in China before it admitted to knowing about the disease months earlier. Worldwide there were 774 known deaths related to SARS.
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus was a type of virus that likely originated through contact with dromedary camels or their raw meat. Today it’s still referred to as “MERS,” identified based on place of origin. Yet for some reason, this time around identity politics has played a role; it’s deemed offensive to refer to this disease as Wuhan Chinese Virus. We must end such identity politics and be explicit about what’s happening in our world, including in our news media.
The Chinese Communist Party tried to ignore and hide from the international community the devastating effects of the Wuhan Chinese Virus. To make things worse, its state-run television suggested the Wuhan Chinese Virus was spawned by the U.S. military and brought to Wuhan. Why do we, as citizens of the United States, continue to accept such despicable depictions from the Chinese Communist Party, yet criticize our own president for trying to stand up to them?
Policies advanced by previous administrations have propelled China to the verge of world domination. Government regulation and labor unions have pushed most manufacturing businesses overseas, causing Americans to become dependent on a communist nation for everyday necessities such as medicine, clothing and technology. Unfortunately, we’re allowing communist governments to prosper and thrive while at the same time they ignore basic human rights and our environment.
The time has come to form alliances with countries that hold similar values as our own and quit doing business with communist governments that manufacture and produce goods that we depend on for survival. One encouraging step in the newly approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act would end a health-care supply chain that relies far too much on foreign sources such as Communist China. Republican Congressman Bill Flores added a provision to the bill signed by President Trump for $3.5 billion to accelerate the research and development of new vaccines and therapeutics by U.S. public-private partnerships.
