Since the time George Washington handed the reins of power to John Adams, the transfer of power in our nation has been one of grace and peace. Regardless of what the outgoing president might think of his successor, the former president has either maintained a low-key approach or offered kind, diplomatic words on this uniquely all-American occasion.
Likewise, as election night drew to a conclusion, cycle after cycle throughout our history, the losing candidate in a race has generally demonstrated humility and patriotism, reminding followers that we are all Americans and must support the winning candidate. This has been our history and our practice.
Up till now.
As the 2016 presidential race neared its end, and as pollsters from all walks of life expected us to elect the first woman president, then-candidate Donald Trump spent much of his time insisting the election was rigged against him. And once elected, and even after being sworn into the highest office of the land, Trump claimed that the popular vote count was rigged, that he didn’t actually lose by nearly 3 million votes. He claimed that illegal votes were cast and that people crossed state lines to vote against him. And so, incredibly, the hard-fought election never really ended. The conspiracy theories and the bad tidings continued past Inauguration Day.
Now we come to this year’s election and we must ask ourselves a question seldom raised in our long-running republic, no matter how much one might dislike Barack Obama or George W. Bush or Bill Clinton: What will happen in the event President Trump becomes defeated president after all the votes and Electoral College numbers are counted? How will President Trump react? More importantly, how will those who are a part of his devoted following react?
It’s not beyond the realm of possibilities that President Trump will claim again that illegal votes were cast and that the Deep State set things up to defeat him. Already, the groundwork has been laid. Since the 2016 campaign, Facebook has absolutely bristled with posts stating that the Democrats want illegal aliens to enter the country since these same illegals supposedly vote heavily Democratic. Other social-media posts suggest “unusual” voting discrepancies such as deceased folks still voting in elections, and always for Democrats. Which raises a grave question right off: Do the voting dead know something we the living don’t?
News media that strongly support our president, Fox News and right-wing talk radio, have done nothing to dispel such conspiracy theories. If anything, they have dutifully perpetuated such myths.
Nor has Republican Party leadership shown any willingness to stand up to the president and tell him when he’s wrong. When the Senate majority leader states he is actively working with the White House regarding an impeachment trial and that he has no intention of waiting for any evidence to acquit the president, grim reality suggests we may well be in for the first presidential election where the results are contested in such a way that Bush v. Gore will seem like a pleasant stroll through the park. It also raises the spectre of a compromised Supreme Court of the United States winding up as collateral damage, all in the name of Trump.
I don’t even believe there are those who will pretend that President Trump will bow out gracefully. He has shown over the past four years that he is his own man, that he isn’t going to suddenly become “presidential” in the way he acts.
Over the past three-plus years, we have witnessed a presidency unlike any other in our history. He has shown a willingness to use his Twitter account to attack people and institutions that in the past were strongly supported by the Republican Party and conservatives alike.
Over these same years, the president’s followers have demonstrated their willingness to time and again go down whichever rabbit hole he chooses to lead them, Constitution and conventional norms notwithstanding. Is there any reason to believe that, should the election turn out with a Trump loss, either he or his followers will go quietly into the sunset to reflect and try again by our electoral system another day? Would a Trump loss suddenly give spine to Republican leadership or right-wing media outlets?
A Trump loss in November could open doors for legal prosecution against this president. The same New York grand jury that sent former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen to prison also indicted an unnamed party, widely believed to be the president. Yet other legal probes and investigations would gain traction once Trump steps away from the Oval Office. Are we prepared for the legal system to begin chants of “Lock him up”? With the president out of office, a Democratic Congress would see less resistance toward reopening investigations into the president and his administration.
When the Supreme Court made its decision in Bush v. Gore, Al Gore went on national television to make a concession speech and bow out gracefully. It’s something for which Gore’s detractors in the years since have never given him credit. Now, for the first time in our history, it’s possible we will not see a quiet concession if President Trump winds up on the short end of the election. And if Trump puts up a fight, what will his followers do?
