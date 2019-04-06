Hypocrisy. I’ve never liked the word, probably because I’ve heard it most of my life in relation to churches and the Christian faith. It seems that “There are too many hypocrites in church” is the go-to excuse for someone not wanting to attend a church or talk to someone about faith.
Most of the time, I dismiss the excuse. Most of those who speak out against hypocrisy in church have no clear idea what the Christian faith is about. Their expectations are skewed by the few who really do seem hypocritical in their faith. The concepts of grace and mercy seem to fall on deaf ears.
To be sure, hypocrites sit in our churches. There are plenty of people on fire for God on Sunday morning who seem to forget Him entirely the rest of the week. Jesus knew this would be the case. He told a parable about a man going into his enemy’s wheat field and planting tares, intending to destroy the enemy’s crop. It’s impossible to tell wheat from tares till both have ripened; then they can be separated. The point of the parable: There will be people in church who are good at playing the game of grace and mercy but have no real connection to it. That’s hypocrisy.
Funny thing about hypocrisy: It’s almost exclusively viewed in the way we participate or fail to participate in matters of religion but is overlooked in almost all other areas of life. People who sneer at hypocrisy in one area think nothing about it in their entertainers and even in their friends. Hypocrisy is particularly galling in the realm of politics, yet we practice that hypocrisy with gusto and never blink an eye at it. And I, for one, am sick of it.
I once played the game. I griped loud and long about the president I didn’t vote for, nitpicking over everything he did or said that I didn’t agree with. I saw him as a force for evil in our world, trying to drag our country down with his policies. (No, I never accused a president or a politician of hating our country or of deliberately planning to destroy our nation.)
Then my guy took office and suddenly I was hearing people who didn’t agree with my guy saying the very same things about him that I said about his predecessor. It’s sort of like when you hear your young child mimicking your words; suddenly, those words we think are witty or urbane come across as crass or crude. Those words don’t sound so good when they come from a child’s mouth.
I heard people gripe long and loud about Barack Obama for eight years. I heard them say how he (and his wife, Michelle) were out to destroy our country, that they hated America and wanted to do all sorts of things that were antithetical to our Constitution and way of living. I heard how Obama should be impeached, that he and his administration were the most corrupt in the history of our nation. Never mind that no investigation ever turned up anything and that no official was forced to resign under pressure or called before a court of law under subpoena.
Then Donald Trump came along. Suddenly, those who reviled Bill Clinton for bringing shame upon the Oval Office and lauded George W. Bush for restoring integrity to the presidency were ignoring Trump’s “locker-room” boasts about women. Never mind that Trump’s administration is littered with men and women forced to resign their offices under clouds of unethical behavior or illegal activities. Trump was draining the swamp, we were told, so he is exempt from criticism. Huh?
Obama supposedly tried to establish an imperial presidency by creating executive orders and bypassing Congress. Trump, unable to get Congress to go along with his policies, gets out his pen and issues an executive order and declares a national emergency. But he is mysteriously exempt from criticism because he’s only doing what he promised he would do.
And it’s not just our president who seems exempt from such criticism. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands before news cameras and reporters and complains the Democrats are obstructionist. He conveniently ignores Judge Merrick Garland and the shameful way the senator refused to allow a sitting president to fulfill his constitutional duty and right to name a Supreme Court justice.
That’s not to say that Trump or Mitchell are exempt from borderline slander or false statements from their critics. I’ve seen those on the left say equally hateful and unsubstantiated things against our current president. These same people were aghast at how these things were done against Obama.
It all needs to stop. We need to take a step back, take time to reflect on how we were acting three or four years ago, then consider where we’re going with all this. The hypocrisy of our politics should disgust us as much as it does when it relates to our churches and God.
Maybe instead of vilifying one politician while lauding another for committing the very same sin, we should reconsider what our own values truly are. If we find something objectionable in one politician, then let’s find it objectionable in the other one. Let’s look for candidates who actually reflect our values, not just politically but morally and personally; let us demand that this politician lives up to the standards we expect from the other party as well.
Hypocrisy is an ugly sin. It takes awareness to see it, honesty and resolve to change it. If we want a better world, we can only make it so by making our world — the world our lives actually touch and affect — better. If we want a world of integrity and fairness, let us commit ourselves to living a life of integrity and fairness ourselves.