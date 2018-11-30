Hopefully by now, we’ve all been able to recover from our most recent election. We’ve had our Thanksgiving celebrations and watched our football games (or not, depending on how you feel about the NFL) and are now able to truly enjoy the Christmas music and commercials.
One of the things I enjoyed about the election was Republican Sen. Rafael “Ted” Cruz’s statement that he wants to be the senator for the 49 percent of Texans who didn’t vote for him. I really appreciate the senator’s promise, and I am going to take him at his word. Being one of the 49 percent, I offer our senator some things he could do that would let me know that he’s representing me, too.
First, Senator, now that you and President Trump are such good friends, swing around to his house and remind him that he’s going about building his border wall all wrong. The president seems to think that the money for the wall must come out of the U.S. budget. I know he’s got a lot on his plate and he has probably just forgotten who’s supposed to pay for this wall. That’s why you’d really do us a favor by reminding the president that Mexico will pay for the wall. There were many, many times when the president made that promise throughout his run to the White House. As I said, he has a lot on his plate and he probably forgot. Remind him, please, that he doesn’t need to threaten to shut down our government to fund the wall. Mexico will undoubtedly come through.
Also, Senator, while you’re reminding the president of some of the things he said, remind him that he also pledged to provide health insurance for all Americans. I’m sure he intends to get that taken care of, but the failure to repeal Obamacare no doubt distracted him from that promise. I’m sure once you remind him of this, President Trump will sit down with Mitch McConnell and, apparently, Nancy Pelosi, and come up with a reasonable plan to cover all Americans for medical treatment. Another Trump promise fulfilled!
I don’t want you to overplay your friendship with the president, so I’ll simply remind you of how you got elected to the Senate the first time. If you recall, you ran as a tea party Republican. No doubt you remember that the tea party is all about reducing the federal deficit. Here I think you made some errors. First, you voted for rather large and generous tax cuts for wealthy Americans and corporations. Their show of gratitude for such largesse consisted of taking their new take-home income and putting it in safe places like the Caymans and buying down stocks to improve their bottom lines. I know you talked about that money eventually going toward raises for the shrinking middle class and working class, but that hasn’t really materialized. I say we should give it a few more months to work, but it seems to me that the last two times Republicans did that, in 1981 and 2001, the only ones who seemed to benefit from these tax cuts were the wealthier members of our society. Meanwhile the deficit exploded.
In short, I think it’s time you return to your tea party roots and demand that the deficit be addressed, but not on the backs of the poor, retired and working-class folks. Let’s look again at restoring the income-tax percentage on the wealthiest members of our society. They have clearly benefited the most from living in this wonderful country; surely, they won’t mind giving back to help others and not bankrupt our nation. Surely!
Finally, I know, Senator, that you have a very keen legal mind. You studied law, you clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist. As a lawyer, you understand the importance of an impartial judiciary, one not tainted by politics and perceived bias. I realize we live in a time when seemingly the brand of toothpaste one uses can be interpreted as a political choice. I am not so naïve as to think that the president will not want to appoint rigidly conservative judges to the courts of our land. I’m not happy with that, but I get it.
What I’d like you to do, Senator, is remember your legal training and strongly encourage both the president and Mitch McConnell that the first rule of the judiciary is open-mindedness and impartiality. Remind them that we need the best people available to be our judges. That doesn’t necessarily mean the keenest legal minds. I have encountered lawyers who know the law backwards and forwards but have no clue how to connect the dots of how the law affects the lives of the average person. We need judges who will not only look at the law but also look at the practical aspects of their rulings. Admit it, Senator: Do you really think Citizens United was a genuinely good interpretation of our Constitution? And I use the word “good” in its broadest sense.
So, Senator Cruz, I hope you’ve had a wonderful Thanksgiving season. I know you were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the election (touch and go there for awhile, wasn’t it?), and that you recognized that you need to make some changes. Even though I didn’t vote for you, I still recognize that you are my senator. I hope your election night words were sincere, and that you really will try to represent me, too.