BigDog, my Labrador retriever mix, and I were out enjoying ourselves on a leisurely stroll down a paved county road near the edge of town one sunny Saturday morning not long ago when a pair of pit bulls behind a fence fired up as we approached their yard.
It was THEIR yard, too, and they were all about letting BigDog and I know it. BigDog and I, both of us a little jumpy, tried to ignore the barking and guttural growling, however, and with stiff upper lips and shoulders back, we resolutely strode on down the road.
As we got to the turnaround point, it occurred to us that we’d have to tippy-toe right by that pair of carnivorous canines again to get home. Insisting on our right of way didn’t seem too smart at that particular juncture, but we’d selected our direction — straight ahead — when we came to our figurative fork in the road earlier. Now we had to get back.
In short order we were whistling past the proverbial graveyard, and sure enough, our escorts came roaring up to the fence like a pair of F-16s intercepting enemy aircraft, barking and clawing at the fence, their fire-control radar obviously locked onto us. As BigDog and I kicked in the afterburners and were absolutely flying out of their airspace, they jetted to the side of the yard and launched themselves toward us through a hole in or under the fence Biggie and I never saw.
The roar of near-battle rang through the air as the territorial canines — and BigDog now — growled and made unholy sounds while I pulled on BigDog’s leash for all I was worth and screamed at the two pits to back off. To my amazement, we managed to disengage with no casualties on either side, and as BigDog and I were hurrying away, constantly looking over our shoulders to spot any new threat, a pickup exited the property’s driveway, drove up to the pit bulls and stopped. The driver just sat there in his pickup watching us leave. Our neighborhood had suffered a couple of thefts, and he was making doggone sure we, the intruders, left, just like his unfriendly dogs had done. At least, that’s the story I told myself.
Oh, I was mad at that guy! I couldn’t go in his yard and knock on his door with those dogs loose, so I wrote him an “occupant” letter, since I didn’t know who lived there. Insisting on my right to walk by his house, I invited him to stop by mine if he wanted to talk. He did. A few days later this courteous young man and his wife turned up at my door. They were both apologetic and detailed everything they’d done to contain the dogs and even asked for help.
Boy! Was the story I told myself wrong or what? They were good people. This was not some suspicious guy who wanted to keep people away. He was a guy who loved his dogs and was trying to do the right thing. He wasn’t sitting in his truck making sure I left; he was making sure I left safely. Thank goodness I never filed an official complaint.
There’s a lesson in there for me. Every time something happens, good or bad, I tell myself, as most of us do, I suspect, a little story about it. That story just slips in without any conscious effort on my part. It’s just there so I can make sense of what’s going on, even if it makes no sense.
Maybe the next time I feel my blood pressure starting to rise, I need to stop and examine the story I’m telling myself. It could well be that my story, not the other person, is the problem. As a matter of fact, in this age of political polarization and divisiveness, maybe we all need to stop and take a look at the stories we’re telling ourselves. What’s your story?
