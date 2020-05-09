My mother, Woodie Maudane Reamy, born and raised in nearby Iredell, Texas, died in Kermit amid the oil fields of rugged West Texas when I was nine months old, a fact that has defined much of my life as I sought to fill the emptiness left by her premature departure. For years, right into my 30s, I believed I had no memories of her, but I was wrong to underestimate the power of a mother’s love.
To be sure, I had the stories people told me about her. I treasured each and recounted them often like a miser counting and recounting his gold. My sisters, Martha, 15, and Linda, 13, who gave up the carefree nature of their teen years to raise me, told me one of my favorites: the time they made fried chicken for dinner one evening while my mother was lying on what none of them ever suspected was her deathbed.
Trying to fill in for Mama, the girls, with more than a little trepidation on the part of all concerned, gave it their best shot. With the house thick in the tantalizing aroma of that night’s entrée, my father — a strapping 6-foot-3, 220-pound oil-field roughneck — tentatively seized a leg, took a bite and instantly spit it out, accompanying his disgust with language more colorful than the blood gushing from the chicken leg on his plate.
Such language was common for Daddy, but his tempests blew themselves out just as quickly as they stormed in. My mother, however, sick though she was, would brook no culinary criticism that night. The family looked up to see Mama’s pale countenance glaring at my father.
“Sil Reamy,” she declared, “those girls worked hard to make that chicken and you’re going to eat it.” And he did. More than one piece, too.
I have one story about my mother that I own. Nobody told me. Oddly enough it’s a first-hand memory, or memories, of a 9-month-old baby boy. They aren’t vivid, concrete memories like my first day of school or anything along those lines, but they’re every bit as real.
As a young child, long after starting school, I was obsessed with rocking back and forth in a chair — not necessarily a rocking chair, either, so long as I could get a little bounce out of it — and warbling tortured tunes about whatever popped into my head with every bounce till someone made me stop. It was an absolute obsession.
After I grew up, a former babysitter told me she had to put me to bed with my arms locked into the arms of my red rocking chair. To separate me from my chair was to invite domestic disaster. As I got older, my obsession lessened. I was careful not to be seen outside of the family when I did indulge it, but I didn’t completely shake this impulse till my teens. I knew it was odd, but, oddly enough, it comforted me.
After I joined the Navy, I had an epiphany on one of those long night watches that sailors stand to this day. While visiting my oldest sister, Martha, on leave, I asked if Mother used to rock me and sing to me while she did so. She flashed a huge grin: “Yeah, all the time.”
And there it was. Experts say people never forget anything. It’s just their ability to recall events that is lacking, but the memories are there. When I look at a photo of my mother, I can feel those memories roiling in my head, often in my stomach, trying to break out of my subconscious. I know that woman. I remember her. My memories manifested themselves physically as I compulsively rocked and sang, desperately trying to conjure my mother back into my life. It took decades for me to understand what was going on. A mother’s love is much too powerful to forget.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mama. I love you. I’ll always remember you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.