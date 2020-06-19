When a new viral calamity surfaces for which there are no specific treatments (beyond mere support and comfort) and no preventatives (such as vaccines), quarantining at one level or another remains our only available tool to stop spread of the disease. This tool is centuries old, yet it works and, combined with modern knowledge of virology and such, it can be effective. That’s the result of the accumulation of factual knowledge through science. There are no “alternative facts,” there are only lies. It is now, and it always has been, best to use what we know to be true. And there’s no better way to know what’s true than science.
That’s worth remembering now that, after weeks of community discipline, studied caution and selfless regard for others impeding spread of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in our neighborhoods and workplaces, some of us in this county are now letting such valiant measures slide along with our face masks. Local health experts daily report new confirmed cases in McLennan County in numbers we didn’t see from mid-March till a week or so ago. This sharp upward spike statewide has prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to press residents to wear face masks, though he has stopped short of allowing cities and counties to require it of individuals. This week, however, he did clarify himself to say local governmental entities could require businesses to mandate face masks among employees and customers.
Hospitals braced
During his press briefing this week, Abbott said new medical strategies, protocols and additional personal protection equipment have left Texas better poised to address the growing crisis: “We are better prepared to deal with COVID-19 today than we were in March and April.” He recommended that people stay home whenever possible, especially those with underlying health conditions or who are 65 and older. He reiterated that Texans should wear masks while out in public because asymptomatic people can easily spread the coronavirus. He took some pride in the fact that, because of measures so far (some of them controversial among the far right), Texas’ hospitals are largely prepared to handle COVID-19 cases as well as patients suffering other maladies.
“The difference in where we are now and where we were earlier when we had our first outbreak is that our hospitals have now had time to prepare and build out additional ICU beds,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a local press briefing this week with County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Mike Hardin. “So that is not as great a concern as it was, but it could still reach capacity, so we’ve got to work on this together.”
Despite their differences in how to address this pandemic, there’s much in what the governor, our mayor and others say collectively. When this pandemic erupted, we knew next to nothing about its characteristics. Very quickly, we learned it’s transmitted from person to person by virus particles contained in the tiny respiratory droplets we expel when we breathe, talk, cough or sneeze. These virus particles cannot endure in the air beyond those droplets. The droplets fall to the ground fairly rapidly. That this virus spreads through droplets means face masks are moderately effective in stopping disease transmission, as the size of these droplets is large enough to be stopped by filter media through which we humans can still breathe. This includes both paper and cloth masks, even simple bandanas. The physics in all this says that in most situations, the mask does not protect the wearer but does protect others from any disease the wearer might have. Only when up close, really “in-your-face,” does the mask significantly act to protect its wearer (such as medical workers).
The fact these droplets tend to rapidly fall to the ground is the reason for the 6-foot rule and physical distancing between folks. If you get closer, that rapidly becomes an “in-your-face” situation. Like the face mask, distancing is moderately effective in stopping disease transmission. And acting together, masks and the 6-foot rule are far more effective at preventing disease transmission than either is alone. That’s why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends doing both. Yet when I go to the grocery store, I see way too many shoppers not wearing masks and getting way too close to one another.
There’s a third thing that can be done, moderately effective by itself: wearing disposable gloves when handling items in public that are touched by many. If you add this to the masks and the 6-foot rule, there’s little risk of transmission of disease, such as when you go to vote (and early voting in election runoff races begins June 29). This would be true even if crowds at the polls are large and the voting machines are not disinfected between voters (which they should be). You will note in some news stories that workers in some businesses are using these three tools together. Now you know why.
Interrupting transmission
What we’ve learned the last few months is that COVID-19 is more infectious than most ordinary influenzas and that (more alarmingly) a large fraction of infected people show no symptoms. They don’t know they’re sick with it. And for a couple of weeks while they have it, they spread it like “Typhoid Mary.” Not feeling ill is no indication you’re not infected and infectious!
Early on, we didn’t know so much. It was wise to close down all gathering places where disease might spread from person to person, same as in centuries past. Now that we know as much as we do, there’s no reason most businesses and activities cannot resume, so long as the transmission of disease is interrupted. The main tools, however, are face masks and the 6-foot rule, augmented by gloves and face shields and frequent disinfection as necessary. Each activity is different and demands thought on the best safeguards. (When someone asked Mayor Deaver whether garage sale customers could be required by the seller to wear masks, the mayor said yes, then added: “I would caution that maybe this isn’t the best time to have a garage sale if you can put it off.”)
And, yes, it is morally incumbent on the operators of any activity to look closely at what is done, by whom, and how exactly it is done, to determine how best to use these tools to stop disease transmission. There are a few activities which cannot comply. For everyone’s safety, these must remain closed. Meanwhile, ideology-based objections to quarantining tools and temporary shutdowns have no basis in our law or history, dating back to before the founding of the republic. Public health has always taken precedence, even in George Washington’s revolutionary army.
For those weary or frustrated about a pandemic that could endure for months if not years, for those who resent public health regulations , matters could be worse. Maladies such as chickenpox and measles can exist as bare virus particles floating around in the air. No mask you could breathe through could ever stop them, not by a long shot (science again). Walk into any confined space where such exist and you will be infected. If this pandemic were such, we could not safely reopen anything.
It is not. So count your blessings, do what’s right and let’s get on with the war that virologists, doctors and health-care professionals wage daily. And quit bitching about how public health orders violate your rights. They don’t. No rights are absolute, especially when the health of the public is at risk.
