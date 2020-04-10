The pandemic now forcing us to think twice about getting out and about among friends, neighbors and coworkers is a scourge about which we know little, for which we have no vaccine and for which we have no real treatments. After this is all over, we will know more, but for now the only thing we can do is what we have done for centuries: quarantining at one level or another to slow the contagion’s spread. Calling it “social distancing” makes no difference, it’s still a simple quarantine.
Here’s what we do know, as of this writing, learned the hard way as the epidemic sickens and kills people: It seems similar to, but not precisely the same as, the 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic that devastated Waco as well as the nation. We have not seen this dangerous a contagion since then. It’s a once-in-a-century event.
COVID-19 seems to be at least as contagious as, and perhaps more contagious than, the 1918 flu. And despite the naysayers and skeptics, we know it’s far more contagious than the regular flu. It seems to have a death rate similar to the Spanish flu (in terms of the number who die compared to the number thought infected), which is 10 to 20 times higher than ordinary influenzas. These are dangerous maladies.
There seems to be another unusual characteristic that combines with the other two to make COVID-19 a truly dangerous threat: It seems to be more generally spread by people showing no symptoms than by people who are just getting sick and beginning to run a fever. That makes all of us potential “Typhoid Mary” carriers. It also renders taking one’s temperature rather useless as a screening tool to determine who might be infected and who might not be. Without massively available testing, one must presume all other normal-seeming persons are actually contagious. This argues for stricter levels of quarantine.
So far, it’s thought that the virus is spread within the moisture droplets ejected by sneezing, coughing or even talking. Five minutes of talking spews the same droplet numbers and size distribution as one cough. A sneeze spews a lot more. The SARS-CoV-2 virus (which causes COVID-19) does not seem able to remain airborne outside of those droplets, the way a chicken pox or measles virus does.
Masks vary in their effectiveness against particle sizes. It’s hard to breathe through a mask that stops particles the size of a large bacterium. And no mask stops a virus particle. But even a simple cloth bandana will stop most of the moisture droplets from coughing or sneezing, as does about 6 good feet of space between us. The droplets quickly fall to the ground.
What this means is that the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear masks in public is not to prevent the infection of the mask wearer but to stop the mask-wearer from infecting others. It would protect the wearer only when someone got right in his or her face to sneeze, cough or talk at very close range. Otherwise, the 6-foot distance that Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and others are pressing should stop that infectivity.
The recommendation to wear a mask is actually based on this uncomfortable reality: Many seemingly well people are actually infected, just not showing symptoms, and are walking around unwittingly spreading the disease. This “Typhoid Mary” effect is not common but appears to be the case with this virus.
As already indicated, a simple bandana will work fine. Leave the real surgical masks for the health professionals. They need them. We ordinary citizens do not. When you go to the store, wear a bandana or a home-made mask. That’s all you need to protect others. The 6-foot rule protects you.
And for heaven’s sake, quit panic-buying toilet paper and other supplies! There is plenty being made, and plenty in the supply chain, for everybody’s needs. The shelves are bare because so many folks panicked and took far more than their share (their “share” being what they really need). Shame on you!
Predictions about this pandemic are still guesswork. Models incorporating confirmed cases and deaths change almost daily based on infusions of new data, partially distorted by lack of widespread testing. Had we started quarantining and sheltering in place a month or two sooner, the death tolls would almost certainly have been lower.
During a joint press conference this week with the mayor and county judge, Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, said the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation had recently changed projections for Texas based on social distancing and shelter-in-place orders. “The new projections are very reassuring,” Griggs said. “If we continue to be diligent about our social distancing and don’t deviate from our shelter-in-place, we are far more likely to avoid the kind of disastrous circumstances we have seen and have been reading about in New York and other hot spots.”
And, yes, the time spent shut down costs all of us money and jobs. That’s the inevitable tradeoff: lives versus money. But till this life-threatening malady among us is vanquished, we can’t earnestly begin to work to return the economy to its formerly robust self. It’s something we can best tackle when our minds are free of fear and our bodies are fit for the job at hand.
