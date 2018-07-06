Cut through rhetoric for and against immigration law and you find three separate parts of the general problem: temporary guest workers, refugees seeking asylum and undocumented children including but not limited to those who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Before we succumb to more debate about the latest Republican failure to pass immigration reform (actually twice last month) and the Trump administration policy of separating children from immigrant parents, let’s study up on these three categories.
Temporary guest workers: There are two categories — “skilled” and “unskilled” workers. Skilled workers (and families) get H2 visas and there aren’t very many of these. This category is not a worry for our purposes here.
Unskilled workers generally divide into “agricultural” and “other.” Agricultural workers and their families get H1A visas. They’re also known as “migrant farm workers.” The others get H1B visas. Many applicants for these also bring families.
Most of these “other” immigrants are in construction work and, more recently, lawn care, plus other unskilled jobs. (Had your roof done lately?) The quota for H1A and H1B visas is not strictly enforced (there being some exceptions granted once the cap is reached). Generally speaking, only 100,000 to 150,000 of these are given a year. And the term of the visa is a year. The idea behind these is “seasonal work.”
Problem: The size of the labor market these people fill is a big chunk of the number of undocumented aliens in the United States, something like 10 million to 12 million people. Assuming an immigrant family is two adults and four kids, and that both adults work, that’s between at least 3 million and 4 million jobs they fill, and often jobs few U.S. citizens would condescend to take.
Market demand is thus quite out of line with the legal supply: 3 million to 4 million jobs to fill versus only 100,000 to 150,000 guest-worker visas available any given year. These people must eat, so they come to the United States for this work. They often have no other feasible choice. They will come legally if possible, illegally if not, precisely because they have no choice. The numbers above explain why most come illegally — and why even resolutely conservative groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have long pushed for immigration reform that addresses the business sector’s significant labor needs.
This has been going on for many decades. No one should be surprised. Yet for those many decades, Congress and presidents, one after another, have failed us on this issue.
Because these workers are largely illegal, it’s easy to extort hard work from them for really crummy pay. That is definitely unethical, if not illegal, workplace abuse. If these workers were legal, pay in those jobs would likely be higher and some Americans might even want the jobs. As it is, most Americans do not want those jobs at all, precisely because the work is hard, the conditions bad and the pay lousy.
The common-sense fix is easy: Raise visa quotas to be more in line with the size of the labor market these workers must serve. Yes, this will cost you a few more government workers to process and manage approval of visas, but as guest-worker pay improves, you will ironically need to supply less welfare support (if any) to their families. The size of this population may drop some over time as more Americans take some of those jobs.
Demonizing for political purposes this population of guest workers, mostly from Mexico, is nothing but racism masquerading as national security and public safety. Of this there can be no doubt. Statistics prove there are fewer real criminals among this immigrant population than among Americans at large. Indeed, fixing the problem properly is the right thing to do. It’s a moral imperative. Hold your representation accountable: It’s their job to fix this and they have not. And there’s no defensible excuse for this failure.
Refugees (asylum): This is a different problem and a different, much smaller population of people. These are mostly people from a handful of failed-state Central American countries fleeing for their very lives. The kinds of violence vary, but the effect is the same: certain death.
Under our laws and policies as they have been till very recently, every such refugee had the right to come to our border and ask for asylum. Each has the right for an immigration judge to decide his or her case in timely fashion. Since there is no one to ask on the Mexican side, they actually have the implied right to step over our border and ask an official on the American side.
It’s easy enough to tell who the bona fide refugees are. A child will cling to its real parent but all too often will have to be restrained by any bad actor using that child as a means of disguise. A nursing mother is no smuggler, trafficker or gang member. Many of these people may have been brought here by human smugglers but themselves are not such criminals. (The same is true of illegal guest workers.) Detection does require a mature, experienced and attentive individual to properly decide such cases — not some underpaid dropout with nothing but a rule book to follow by rote.
Recently, we have witnessed an unfolding crisis on our border with an unconscionable change in policy. U.S. policy via the Trump administration now criminalizes any non-citizen stepping over the border for any purpose. Thus these people have been arrested for prosecution and their children taken from them. This was explicitly described by some in the administration as a deterrent to other border-crossers, including future refugees seeking asylum.
A federal court recently ordered these children be reunited with their parents. The government’s obvious difficulties tracing where these kids even are speaks to this intentionally harsh policy: There never was any original intention to reunite anybody. Instead, children were to be taken and essentially interned or fostered out and the adults summarily deported.
One must condemn this evil for what it is: abusing refugees, particularly children, for pure political gain. The second House immigration bill that failed last week had exactly this political motive embedded in it: nudging Democrats to agree to fund a border wall we really don’t need, using both DACA recipients and these interned children as bait to leverage any deal. Even moderate Republicans backed away from this, which is why the bill failed by a large margin. And evil it is to ruin lives for political gain.
You fix all this by not criminalizing stepping across the border to ask for asylum. Demand is higher of late, so you simply put more immigration judges in place to get this done in a timely fashion (which both of Texas’ Republican senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, proposed). This greatly reduces detention costs while cases are considered. Another fix: Quit putting conditions on the kind of violence we accept as justification for asylum: death is death. That certainty is what those people fled in the first place, in spite of yet other dangers along the way to relative safety.
Since laws and policies require change, Congress and the administration must rise to the occasion. No one else can. Hold them accountable: there’s an election this fall!
Undocumented children in DACA: These are children brought here illegally, mostly by illegal guest workers. These children had no say in the matter. They fell into limbo in our immigration policies and laws. Congress after congress, president after president, has failed to deal with this situation. The previous president tried a stopgap measure. The current president is undoing that, callously using this issue to get what he seeks politically.
Statistics show the vast majority of these kids have assimilated smartly into American society, getting educated, getting jobs. They have become exactly what we like to see in our citizenry. There needs to be a way to make citizens of people like that. Currently none exists. That is what you fix.
Start with some sort of interview or hearing to weed out the bad actors, but ensure this process cannot be abused the way the asylum process has been recently. That’s the short-term solution. It requires action, again, from both Congress and the administration. Only you at the ballot box can hold lawmakers accountable.
Any long-term solution depends on properly solving the other two problems: temporary guest workers and refugees seeking asylum. Solve those intelligently and the undocumented-child problem dwindles in about a generation. At that point, most of your remaining illegals are smugglers, traffickers and gang members.
How to get these done: No matter which party you favor, ditch the political labels already. Don’t fall for propaganda from either side (and it’s loud and voluminous). Find the facts for yourself. Use your logic and knowledge of people to figure out what the truth really is, which is always more complicated than some idiotic, politically tuned sound-bite slogan. If you do this, I think you will reach conclusions similar to those here.
After research and reaching pragmatic and compassionate solutions, communicate what you want done and why to your representative, senators and the White House. Let them know you’re watching for outcomes and will hold them accountable. Then actually hold them accountable at election time. If they cannot be statesmen and do the people’s business instead of politics as usual, try the alternative. Simple as that.