These days, plenty out there gets slammed as “socialism” for political purposes, especially anything except insurance company-delivered health care. In most cases, my impression has been the term “socialism” is being misused for purposes of fear-mongering or out of ignorance. Turns out my impression is correct.
I got out a real dictionary (as in actual paper-and-ink book) and looked up the word “socialism.” This is the “Webster’s Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary,” published in 1985 by Merriam-Webster. It’s old enough not to be tainted by modern political misuses but not near old enough to be obsolete. It proclaims:
So-cial-ism ’so-she-liz-em n (1839) 1: any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. 2a: a system of society or group living in which there is no private property. 2b: a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state. 3: a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.
Definitions 1 and 2b are those applying to politics in America. Definitions 2a and 3 refer directly to Marxist theory and the establishment of a communist state, something definitely not under serious debate or consideration in America.
Definitions 1 and 2b refer to the means of production and distribution of goods. There is not one single word about services. Health care is a service, not a good to be produced. Goods are things like materials, energy, food and other tangible products that you buy. So calling a single-payer government-delivered health-care system “socialism” is definitely incorrect by accepted definition.
Calling it “socialized medicine” is correct, but the two definitions are quite distinct. Having “socialized medicine” is simply not the same as “socialism,” by definition, despite the same word root in both terms. Here’s what the same dictionary says:
Socialized medicine n (1938): medical and hospital services for the members of a class or population administered by an organized group (as a state agency) and paid for from funds obtained usually by assessments, philanthropy or taxation.
It’s only the qualifying “as a state agency” that might keep insurance company-delivered for-profit health care from being “socialized medicine,” at least by this definition. Otherwise it and almost any other conceivable mass health-care delivery concept meets the definition of “socialized medicine,” given how insurance actually works with your premiums and my premiums. The only system that doesn’t: “pay-out-of-pocket-as-you-go-without-any-help” health care. And health-care expenses make that impossible for all but the most minor of services.
If administered as highly regulated state monopolies (or oligopolies) of insurance companies, as we now have, the distinction blurs further, since the state plays almost as large a role in running things as the private insurance companies. This starts to meet the definition of “socialized medicine.” Before or after “Obamacare,” it makes no difference. You still have for-profit care delivered by insurance companies and a mixing up of people’s premiums.
Thus, when politicians say a government-run single-payer health-care system is “socialism,” they’re either lying for political purposes of fear-mongering or they’re ignorant enough to preclude further discussion. Certainly they should know better to deserve holding public office.
In any case, all should welcome examination and debate of alternative health-care concepts. According to the data, what we have now delivers less practical result (in the form of longer, healthier lives) for a higher cost than any other industrialized country in the world. That’s a big problem demanding serious strides toward reform, regardless of what words you use or misuse. We should hold our politicians accountable for not solving this problem effectively so far.
I’m not advocating for any particular system, insurance-delivered or single-payer or anything between. I advocate we look around for a better system than what we have. Just don’t let myopic ideologies impede searching for solutions when loved ones get sick and our current system is found wanting.
Consider this recent insight by Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on debates yet to come over prompt, efficient health-care delivery and what by most accounts is the popular, efficient Medicare system: “So why is it that Medicare is not socialism but Medicare-for-all would be socialism, and therefore horrific? The answer to that question tells us a lot about what politics are going to look like for the next few years.”
Regarding broader use of the word “socialism,” the “HarperCollins Dictionary of American Government and Politics” by Jay M. Shafritz gets pretty close to the politically tortured meanings of this word: “On the whole, Americans abhor the symbol represented by the word ‘socialism’ but are very much in favor of limited socialistic measures, so long as they are espoused as pragmatic responses to difficult problems.”
Considering that health care emerged as one of the key issues swelling Democratic ranks in Congress and some state legislatures (President Trump is another), Republicans such as those who branded Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke a socialist might reconsider how relentlessly they apply this word going forward — and whom they vilify with it. O’Rourke very narrowly lost his bid, even here in Texas. The word’s damning impact may well be waning.
Meanwhile, brace yourself. Some of the same individuals so casually throwing around the word “socialist” now seek to wholly redefine the word “nationalist,” likely in their own image and again to suit their own political purposes.